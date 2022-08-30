Joshua Pruitt, the militant of the far-right group Proud Boys who came almost face-to-face with Senatorial leader Chuck Schumer on the day of Donald Trump’s fan assault on the Capitol, was sentenced to four years and seven months. “He was at the forefront of that crowd that broke our hitherto uninterrupted tradition of a peaceful transition of power,” said Judge Timothy Kelly. “Your plans weren’t limited to fighting Antifa (the anti-fascist movement, ed)”, the judge continued, explaining that the group had anticipated that they wanted to go to Congress to block Biden’s victory certification and face agents who hindered it.

Pruitt pleaded guilty in June. At the time of the attack on the Capitol, she was a rookie waiting to join the organization. “To join the Proud Boys, the defendant would have done anything,” noted one of the prosecutors. During the assault Pruitt was one of the first to enter the Capitol. And when Schumer’s escort saw him in the building, he changed the evacuation plan and instead of escaping via an elevator he went down a flight of stairs to take refuge in a safe place. After the arrest, Pruitt was sworn in to join the Proud Boys on the day of Biden’s inauguration.