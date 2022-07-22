Listen to the audio version of the article

Trump “violated his oath” as president to protect institutions and democracy by showing total disregard for his obligations. He did it in 187 dramatic minutes in which he gave the “green light” to the assault on Capitol Hill and, with words and deeds, added fuel to the fire of aggression. And in which he was the only one in the White House who didn’t want interventions to stop the violent crowd. Even after this had occupied Congress and threatened to kill MPs and the same vice-president Mike Pence, guilty, at the head of the session of the Senate called to certify the 2020 elections won by Joe Biden, of not wanting to overturn that result. A threat also taken very, very seriously by the security forces on the front line: the agents of the secret services to protect Pence called the family to say goodbye, for fear of not surviving the dramatic day.

Shocking testimonials

This is the shock-summary of the documentation and direct testimonies, from inside the White House, heard in the eighth and decisive hearing on the events of January 6, 2021. That is, when armed supporters of Trump, incited by the now former President for the purpose to remain in power at all costs, they marched on Parliament. “He shouldn’t have done that,” testified Sarah Matthews, deputy press officer at the White House who resigned in those hours speaking of inciting violence. “He should have told those people to go home and condemn the violence,” Matthews continued. Both Matthews and Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger explained in the courtroom that they had resigned especially after a harsh tweet from Trump denouncing Pence himself as a de facto traitor, while the assault on Congress was underway. and the insurgents openly praised his hanging.

Trump, “uncontrollable and destructive”

“For 187 minutes on January 6 this man with an uncontrolled and destructive energy was not moved – then concluded Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the special commission of investigation of the House on the events that threatened to derail American democracy – Nor by his advisers, neither by his allies, nor by the violent slogans shouted by the rioters or the desperate appeals of those who were facing the violent crowd. Nobody could convince him. ”Thompson also asserted that if yesterday’s prime-time televised hearing was scheduled as the final hearing on January 6, the Commission actually still has numerous leads on which to shed light and will call further public appointments in September. before drafting his report.

Leading the insurgents?

However, the hearing was also the high-tension culmination of parliamentary investigations into the insurrection. Two other witnesses corroborated Trump’s intention, which has already emerged from other testimonies, to travel to Capitol Hill, to join and perhaps captain the violent demonstrators. And to have strongly pressed on his escort, without success, to be carried. “It would have become a real insurrection, a coup” if that had happened, said an official from the national security apparatus. A police officer who was part of the presidential escort added that he was himself informed of a “heated altercation” with the President about the destination. Videotapes by White House legal adviser Pat Cipollone also denounced as completely unfounded, according to Trump’s closest collaborators, the theories about alleged irregularities at the polls that the former president continued to spread to try to stay in power.

Silent and tortured messages

Other details and elements of Trump’s role in the events of January 6 – and his refusal to intervene promptly, indeed on the support shown for the insurgents – surfaced during the intense hearings that lasted about two hours. Starting with tortured speeches. For example, he should have spoken on January 7 with a recorded message to the nation, according to the recommendations of his staff, to execute the violence and the assault on Congress, denounce the insurgents who had tried to subvert the electoral result with the force. To accept, in the aftermath of the tragedy on Capitol Hill, the outcome of the polls and the success of rival Joe Biden. But Trump tried in every way to avoid it, to resist even the closest collaborators. He refused to declare the elections closed and to acknowledge the defeat. From the excerpts of the registration tests, which lasted over an hour, he emerges as if he were tempted to continue calling the insurgents “patriots”, to avoid declaring the electoral battle over. In the end, a meager three-minute declaration of condemnation of the violence came out, sounding empty because it came only after the assault had now failed and while his remaining ministers were discussing, if not, the recourse to the 25th Amendment of the Constitution. to forcibly remove him from the White House.