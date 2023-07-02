Capture of Blue Shark in Havana Raises Concerns for Wildlife and Swimmers

Title: Shark Captured in Havana’s La Punta Area Raises Concerns

Subtitle: Cuban Social Media Users React to Rare Shark Encounter

Cuban users of social networks have sparked discussions over the capture of a shark in the La Punta area of Havana’s boardwalk. The captured shark is believed to be of the blue shark species.

According to Cubadebate, while shark sightings in the Cuban bay are infrequent, the presence of sharks in Cuban waters is not uncommon.

The article explains that the blue shark is a pelagic species found in warm and temperate waters all around the world, including the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. What sets this species apart is its distinctive bright blue upper body coloration, making it easily distinguishable.

In light of the recent capture, the publication emphasizes that capturing sharks in urban areas can pose a danger to both human bathers and the sharks themselves. These animals often suffer severe injuries when unintentionally caught in fishing nets or on hook lines.

The article highlights the need for adopting measures to prevent accidental captures of sharks and other marine animals, with a reminder that these creatures are harmless. One user mentioned their encounter with a blue shark while diving on the south coast of Playa Ancón, urging that such captures should be avoided.

Referring to the World Conservation Union (IUCN), the official website of Fool reports that the blue shark is listed as a threatened species. Due to its low-quality meat, the blue shark is not commonly used as a food source.

Additionally, some Cubans took advantage of the situation to remind others of recent statements made by the Vice Minister of the Food Industry. The statements noted that despite Cuba being a country surrounded by the sea, its waters do not possess sufficient fish levels to meet the demand of the population.

The capture of the blue shark in Havana has raised concerns about the conservation of marine life and the sustainability of fishing practices in Cuban waters. It serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting these creatures and their habitats. Measures must be taken to avoid future accidental captures while ensuring a balance between marine conservation and meeting the food needs of the Cuban population.

