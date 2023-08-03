Capture of Gang Member Mobilizing Weapons Highlights Police Success in Cabañas Siege

Title: Gang Member Responsible for Weapon Mobilization Arrested in El Salvador

Subtitle: Capture made during Cerco Cabañas operation

Date: August 2, 2023

By: Marcela Juarez

[Maquilishuat canton, Ilobasco] – The National Civil Police (PNC) in El Salvador has successfully apprehended Rene Alexander Martínez Henríquez, commonly known as “Viejo,” a prominent member of the notorious MS-13 gang. Viejo, who was responsible for mobilizing weapons for the gang during their criminal activities, was captured during the ongoing Cerco Cabañas operation in the Maquilishuat canton.

According to police investigations, Viejo has an extensive criminal record, including charges related to illegally carrying firearms, involvement in terrorist organizations, and allegations of sexual harassment. The PNC is also considering expanding the scope of their investigation into his potential involvement in other criminal activities.

The successful arrest of Viejo is seen as a major blow to the MS-13 gang, known for its involvement in various violent crimes, including murders, robberies, and drug trafficking. The PNC has been actively conducting the Cerco Cabañas operation in an effort to dismantle and neutralize criminal networks operating in the area, aiming to protect the local community and bring peace to the region.

The authorities have assured that Viejo will face the full force of the law, and he will be prosecuted for his involvement with illegal groups. The PNC remains committed to bringing justice to those affected by gang violence and maintaining the safety and security of the citizens.

The capture of Viejo was publicly announced by the PNC’s official Twitter account [@PNCSV], who praised the success of the ongoing Cerco Cabañas operation. The tweet stated, “Thanks to the Cabañas siege, we captured Rene Alexander Martínez Henríquez, alias Viejo, in the Maquilishuat canton, Ilobasco. This subject was in charge of mobilizing the weapons of his gang at the time of carrying out the murders.”

The PNC continues to actively carry out operations against criminal organizations in El Salvador, focusing on dismantling gangs and ensuring the rule of law. With the arrest of Viejo, it is hoped that the local community will experience a significant reduction in gang-related violence and a restored sense of security.

As the legal proceedings against Viejo progress, further updates from the PNC are expected.

