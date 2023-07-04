Car against crowd in Tel Aviv: at least 10 injured. Hamas: “Revenge for Jenin”. The death toll from the Israeli blitz in Palestine rises to 10

Violence continues between Israel e Palestine. While the number of victims of the Israeli security forces blitz in the refugee camp of Jenin rose to ten, a Tel Aviv a 23-year-old Palestinian originally from Hebron he threw his vehicle into a bus stop, injuring at least ten people. “The bomber arrived in a car and hit one bus stop and immediately afterwards – said the police chief – he began to stab passers-by. He was stopped by the courageous intervention of a civilian.”

The man has now been “neutralized” and killed by a passer-by, Israeli sources said, specifying that his gesture was followed by shooting. A woman is in serious condition. The Tel Aviv police chief later told reporters that “there is no doubt that it was a bombing. After running over passers-by the assailant has them too stab yourself”. A police helicopter hovers over the area: ”It is in fact necessary to verify that the assailant had not accomplices”.

To carry out the attack, according to sources reported by the media, was Hassim Halailaa 23-year-old Palestinian from Hebron. Hamasyes Gazapraised the attack by calling it “Heroic Revenge” for the military operation in Jenin.

And it is precisely in the Palestinian city that the dead of yet another Israeli attack continue to be counted inside the refugee camp. The Palestinian Ministry of Health gives news of the discovery of “a body” in the city whose identity “is still unknown” and which brings the number of victims up to ten. The same source reported more 100 injured, 20 of them seriously. Also confirmed the exit from the refugee camp of 3 thousand people out of the total 18,000 inhabitants, while the Israeli army forcefully denied having ordered the residents to leave the place, defining the news as “baseless”.

This is only the latest episode of violence triggered by an action of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), like many others in recent months. So much so that the Palestinian president, Abu MazenMore, asked the UN and the international community “to intervene urgently to force Israel to stop the evacuation of the inhabitants” from the Jenin refugee camp. “A crime – he continued – which adds to the occupation crimes“. It was also decided “to stop all contacts and meetings with Israel and to continue disrupting security coordination”.

