Car crashes into Biden's escort SUV: the splash and the president's surprise – Video

Car crashes into Biden’s escort SUV: the splash and the president’s surprise – Video

At the moment of the impact of a car against an SUV of the presidential motorcade, Joe Biden was leaving a campaign event at the 2024 campaign headquarters in Wilmington. The White House reports this in a note. The moment the car, a silver sedan, hit an SUV in the motorcade, the Secret Service men surrounded it with guns pointed and the driver raised his hands. The president witnessed the scene with a surprised expression and was then escorted to his car and then to his residence in Delaware, the following journalists reported.

