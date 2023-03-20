Home World car does not stop when the police stop, then the accident
Florence, 20 March 2023 – He doesn’t stop when the police stop and after a brief attempt to escape, the car collided with a police vehicle. Not only that, the two did not give up and tried to run away. In vain.

In fact, according to what was reconstructed this morning, many found themselves attending a chase in the historic center of Florence which ended then in Via Tornabuoni when the runaway car, a Mercedes collided with a Uopi car (First Intervention Operational Units) of the Police Headquarters.

The two occupants got out and fled on foot: one, according to what was explained by the police, was later stopped. It happened late in the morning today. From the first investigations, the Mercedes does not appear to be a stolen car. The driver of the car would not have stopped when halted by a mobile squad patrol.

