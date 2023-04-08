Listen to the audio version of the article

Joe Biden triggers new rules against the harmful emissions of cars, which will become, he promises, the most severe never decided in the United States. The president let it be known that next Wednesday from Detroitthe historic American homeland of the car, will lift the curtain on restrictions intended to combat both the greenhouse effect and pollution.

It’s a crackdown that, if it doesn’t put ban petrol carseffectively supports the production and diffusion of electric cars and a gradual elimination of fossil fuel enginesallowing Washington to achieve the goals signed under the UN Paris Agreement on climate change.

New limits for models produced between 2027 and 2032

The new emission ceilings will concern the new models produced between 2027 and 2032. The outlined picture actually arises from compromises between the requests of the big companies in the sector, who have invited clear but more limited interventions to give time to the development of electrical infrastructure and technologies, and the pressures of environmentalists and clean car protagonists such as Tesla for more aggressive moves. That said, it represents a significant step: it specifically targets emissions of carbon dioxidecriticisms of global warming, and of nitrogen oxides, related to smog and damage to health. On the latter, they could push for the adoption of solutions already used at an international level, starting with Europe.

The new choice was facilitated by the fact that the Californiamarket leader in the US auto industry, since last summer approved a law that completely bans the sale of new petrol-powered cars from 2035, similar to recent measures adopted by the EU.

Biden’s action will be wide-ranging. Through the Environmental Protection Agency EPA, it will also create new rules for the coming weeks heavy trucks as for the power plants. But the spotlights are above all on the car crackdown, due to its vast and symbolic impact. It is considered the indispensable pillar of the plans to fulfill the commitment a reduce by 50% US greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 by the end of the decade. Restrictions on gasoline vehicles should also ensure that by then, the White House’s explicit target, at least half of the new cars sold are electric.