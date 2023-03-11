Home World Car emissions, Monday summit in Strasbourg of the 13 countries opposed to the “Euro 7” standard. There is also Italy
World

Car emissions, Monday summit in Strasbourg of the 13 countries opposed to the “Euro 7” standard. There is also Italy

by admin
Car emissions, Monday summit in Strasbourg of the 13 countries opposed to the “Euro 7” standard. There is also Italy

Meeting in Strasbourg

On the meeting table there will also be an agreement to stop diesel and petrol-powered cars from 2035

The Minister of Transport of the Czech Republic, Martin Kupka, convened a summit in Strasbourg on Monday between the transport ministers of eleven EU countries, including Italy, opposed to Brussels’ proposal on new Euro 7 standards for car emissions and vans. For Italy

On the table of the meeting, scheduled between noon and three in the afternoon on the sidelines of the plenary of the European Parliament, there will also be the agreement on the stop to diesel and petrol cars from 2035, on which Italy, Poland, Bulgaria have expressed their opposition, in addition to Germany which is divided internally between those in favor and against.

Find out more

See also  in Hatay, the collapse of a building a few moments after the shock-Corriere TV

You may also like

For peace in Ukraine, the current UN General...

Udinese wins again and hooks up with Juve,...

Attanasio: Italy is asking for prison and not...

Alba Morena, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Bakhmut, Prigozhin in showdown with Russian military leaders

Clash of right-wingers and liberals in Britain |...

First League Round 18 Krupa beat Rudar in...

“Good show, the boys gave it their all”

Race for mayor, “United centre-right, Messina and the...

Empoli-Udinese | The official formations: starting shirt for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy