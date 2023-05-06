car explodes, injured pro Kremlin writer Prilepin- TV Courier

(LaPresse) The pro-Kremlin nationalist Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin was injured when his car exploded in the Nizhny Novgorod region. According to the Ria Novosti agency, another person was also killed in the explosion. And the same agency cites a source that the car exploded along a highway in the district of Bor, in an isolated area 80 kilometers from Bor. The Tass agency reports that, from the preliminary information, it appears that a bomb had been placed under the car. In connection with the incident, a man was stopped by the police. (LaPresse)