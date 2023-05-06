Home » car explodes, injured pro Kremlin writer Prilepin- TV Courier
World

car explodes, injured pro Kremlin writer Prilepin- TV Courier

by admin
car explodes, injured pro Kremlin writer Prilepin- TV Courier

(LaPresse) The pro-Kremlin nationalist Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin was injured when his car exploded in the Nizhny Novgorod region. According to the Ria Novosti agency, another person was also killed in the explosion. And the same agency cites a source that the car exploded along a highway in the district of Bor, in an isolated area 80 kilometers from Bor. The Tass agency reports that, from the preliminary information, it appears that a bomb had been placed under the car. In connection with the incident, a man was stopped by the police. (LaPresse)

May 6, 2023 – Updated May 6, 2023, 3:10 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Dennis Rodman in Russia from Putin to free Wnba star Griner

You may also like

Sudanese Armed Forces representatives head to Saudi Arabia...

Wife of Sergej Ćetković | Entertainment

Palestinians overwhelmingly support armed struggle to end occupation...

“I’ve been in love with this city for...

Charles III is king of England, Camilla is...

Ceasefire Agreement Is Dead Paper, Fighting Still Rages...

Udinese – Match climate again / The calendar...

Trump gaffe in rape trial, confuses his accuser...

How much punishment can a murderer from Mladenovac...

US on Iranian nuclear: “We will do everything...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy