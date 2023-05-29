Home » Car Goes Through Devastating Fire In Canada, Near Collision With Another Vehicle- TV Courier
A vast fire it flared up at Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia, one of the maritime provinces east of Canada. A dash cam – a video camera installed in the cockpit of a car – captured the incredible images as the driver drove through the flames, even risking a collision with another car due to poor visibility. The city of Halifax declared a state of emergency after the fire caused power outages and forced the evacuation of many residents. (LaPresse)

May 29, 2023 – Updated May 29, 2023 , 10:24 PM

