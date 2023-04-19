Car sales in the European Union | Magazine

The European passenger car market grew by 28.8 percent in March compared to the same period last year, and this is the continuation of the growth of the market that has lasted for eight months in a row.

Izvor: Shutterstock / ModernNomads

In March, 1,087,000 private cars were registered in the European Union (EU), the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) announced.

The strong expansion stems from a low base for comparison in 2022, which was on the scene due to a shortage of semiconductors.

All key EU markets posted double-digit increases last month, with Spain (66.1 percent) and Italy (40.7 percent) leading the growth.

Registrations of battery electric cars in the European Union also saw a 58 percent increase.

In the first three months of this year, new car sales in the EU increased by 17.9 percent to nearly 2.7 million.

