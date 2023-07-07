Car stolen from Serbs in Greece | Info

Tourists are aware of the problem of car break-ins in parking lots and car theft, as well as the fact that this type of crime has increased in Greece in recent years.

When we go on summer vacation to another country, in addition to having a good time, one more thing should always be on our mind – how to protect our belongings and be relieved of worrying about them. However, this is very difficult considering that no matter which country they go to, there are always predators just waiting for gullible and careless tourists.

Many of our tourists choose Greece as a tourist destination precisely because of safety. However, regardless of whether you are in Serbia, Greece or a third country, burglaries, car thefts and intentional damage to cars are something that people encounter on a daily basis, writes Srbija Danas. For tourists who decide to travel on their own, a big problem is car safety. Both tourists and citizens of Greece are completely aware of the problems of breaking into cars in parking lots, breaking windows and stealing cars, as well as the fact that this type of crime has increased in Greece in recent years.

One of our tourists shared her experience on the Live from Greece group warning other members about the insecurity of the streets of Thessaloniki. “I would like to warn people not to leave cars in Thessaloniki at the Jumbo store near the highway and Lidl unattended. We had our car stolen with all our belongings on Tuesday in the parking lot of the Jumbo store. We called the police and reported, they came but still nothing of any information, we also called the embassy and consulate, reported but they could not help. Lucky that we had our passports with us. We came to Serbia with van transport alive and well, which we found on the Internet. There were also children with us. I apologize for the length of the message, but I think you should be informed,” the sleepless woman wrote.

Her post was supported by many who shared similar experiences from Greece: “A year ago, they tried to steal a car from our friends, in front of the apartment. Fortunately, the thief was spotted, but he ran away. It was reported to the police, an investigation was carried out, they knew who it was according to the description, and there story ends. She was a female burglar,” one man wrote, while another user tried to find an explanation:

“Now, not to bother you, and not to pretend to be smart, but if you were returning home and stopped in Thessaloniki your car was probably full of stuff and that attracted them. And even if the thieves were standing somewhere and sniping at who they were going to rob, you were, with a full car, a great target… Post a picture of the car, or describe it, maybe it’s left somewhere, and it’s possible that someone will see it.”

