Car theft and crazy chase in Cefalù, Palermo arrested

by blogsicilia.it – ​​3 minutes ago

The carabinieri of the Cefalù company have arrested a 34-year-old from Palermo accused of aggravated theft of a car. The man stole a car left unattended in the center of the town and ran away at breakneck speed regardless of the city traffic and the safety of the many tourists present these days in the well-known tourist resort. The military is…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Car theft and mad chase in Cefalù, arrested from Palermo appeared 3 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

