Car wash owner killed in Reggio, one of the alleged perpetrators arrested at Malpensa

As soon as it landed at Malpensa airport, the Reggio Calabria mobile team notified the precautionary custody order and arrested 19-year-old Jash Dubb for the murder of the Polish citizen Przemyslaw Krzysztof Grudniewski detto “Cristian”, the owner of a car wash killed on March 7 in Reggio Calabria. Thus, the young Indian citizen ended up in prison who three days after the crime, on March 10, had managed to reach Fiumicino airport and board a direct international flight first in Kuwait City and then in New Delhi, India. After making the traces disappear, Dubb reappeared in recent days when the International Cooperation Service of the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police launched an alert signaling his return to Italy to the Reggio Calabria police headquarters. In essence, the Indian was among the passengers on the flight from Abu Dhabi to Milan Malpensa. Upon landing, the wanted person was taken in charge by the personnel of the border police and of the Reggio Calabria flying squad who carried out the measure and they accompanied Jash Dubb to jail. [Continua in basso]

The investigations into the murder of Krzysztof Grudniewski were coordinated by the prosecutor Giovanni Bombardieri and by the prosecutor at the Juvenile Court Roberto Di Palma. In recent weeks, two other subjects of Pakistani origin had been arrested for the crime. It is a minor and of Muhammad Yaseen, aged 18. Conducted by Mobile agents, directed by Alfonso Iadevaia with the coordination of prosecutors Walter Ignazitto, Giulia Scavello and Giuseppe Creatto, the investigation allegedly demonstrated that the arrested introduced into the victim’s home through the French window of the balcony, which they reached with the help of a ladder, then abandoned during their escape. Furthermore, thanks to the investigations of the scientific police, the mobile team managed to isolate some fingerprints then attributed to the suspects whose removal on foot from Grudniewski’s house was filmed and reconstructed by the investigators. (Handle)

