There will be an encore appeal to reevaluate the positions of Lee Elder Finnegan and Gabriele Natale Hjorth. The Supreme Court decided it.

For Helder, the 24-year prison sentence in relation to the murder of the carabiniere Mario Cerciello Rega was annulled with reference to the aggravating circumstances and the existence of the crime of resisting a public official. For Gabriele Natale Hjorth the annulment with postponement concerns the charge of complicity in murder.

Read the full article on ANSA.it