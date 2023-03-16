Home World Carabiniere killed, the Cassation has decided that there will be an ‘encore appeal’
World

Carabiniere killed, the Cassation has decided that there will be an ‘encore appeal’

by admin
Carabiniere killed, the Cassation has decided that there will be an ‘encore appeal’

There will be an encore appeal to reevaluate the positions of Lee Elder Finnegan and Gabriele Natale Hjorth. The Supreme Court decided it.

For Helder, the 24-year prison sentence in relation to the murder of the carabiniere Mario Cerciello Rega was annulled with reference to the aggravating circumstances and the existence of the crime of resisting a public official. For Gabriele Natale Hjorth the annulment with postponement concerns the charge of complicity in murder.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Usa, the January 6 assault commission will vote to prosecute Trump on three counts

You may also like

Rape drug poured into girl’s drink in Austria...

Udinese Market | Found a replacement for Beto...

Who is the man who beat the girl...

firecrackers and cobblestones, urban warfare

Libya, IAEA denounces the disappearance of 2.5 tons...

Kill them all, Antoine Maillard comic review (2023)

Forecast and road conditions for March 16 |...

2.5 tons of uranium missing from Libya Info

“I feel at home, ready to save lives”

Ribellino and Dragotto scored

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy