Home » Carabinieri donate gifts to the young patients of Di Cristina
World

Carabinieri donate gifts to the young patients of Di Cristina

by admin
Carabinieri donate gifts to the young patients of Di Cristina

by blogsicilia.it – ​​5 minutes ago

]]> The Carabinieri of the provincial command of Palermo and of the national Carabinieri association visited the “Di Cristina” pediatric hospital, bringing gifts to the young patients of the child neuropsychiatry department on the occasion of the Christmas holidays. The provincial commander of Palermo, Brigadier General Luciano Magrini, with a representation of carabinieri, was welcomed by…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Carabinieri donate gifts to the young patients of Di Cristina appeared 5 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  He invests his wife but kills his friend "I just wanted to scare them"

You may also like

the dangers of overprotection for the future of...

Abbraccio presents refreshing red wine drinks – MONDO...

Showers are forecast for this Christmas Eve, but...

Udinese – Lovric: “Me out? I will always...

Gerry Christmas in Scotti is the album for...

The key decision that delays the Maduro regime:...

Ivory Coast: the situation of disabled people –...

Shooting Incident at Florida Shopping Mall Leaves Many...

Torino-Udinese 1-1 / Cioffi speaks: “With the victory...

Pharmacies are waiting for the Covid vaccine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy