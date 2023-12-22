Carabinieri donate gifts to the young patients of Di Cristina

by blogsicilia.it – ​​5 minutes ago

]]> The Carabinieri of the provincial command of Palermo and of the national Carabinieri association visited the “Di Cristina” pediatric hospital, bringing gifts to the young patients of the child neuropsychiatry department on the occasion of the Christmas holidays. The provincial commander of Palermo, Brigadier General Luciano Magrini, with a representation of carabinieri, was welcomed by…

