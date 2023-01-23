During the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Cardinal Koch, Prefect of the Holy See for the Unity of Christians, was interviewed by this website, emphasizing the link between goodness and justice.

(Vatican News Network)“Learn to do good and seek justice” is the theme of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity in 2023 (cf. Is 1:17). On the occasion of the Week of Prayer for Unity held by many Christian communities from January 18 to 25, Cardinal Koch, Prefect of the Holy See for the Promotion of the Unity of Christians, spoke to this news network and explained the relationship between goodness and justice and how they are The importance of unity.

“The theme of this Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, ‘Learn to do good, seek justice,’ says Cardinal Koch, conveys that the two are closely linked. The whole basis of ecumenical unity lies in praying for unity. We cannot do more than ‘for unity One Prayer” is better because we cannot create unity by human strength alone. What we will do is create division, separation, as history and present show. Unity is always the grace of the Holy Spirit .The best preparation for receiving this grace is prayer.”

On the other hand, Cardinal Koch pointed out: “We must also strive for unity, just like the three tasks enjoined by the Holy Father Pope: to move forward hand in hand, to pray together, and to cooperate side by side. Starting from this, we also Justice must be restored among Christians, among ecclesiastical communities “.

