Cardinal Kraevsky, head of the Pope’s almshouse, was sent by the Pope to bring care to the “tortured” people in Ukraine these days and strengthen their faith. This is Card Kraevsky’s fourth mission in the country since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

(Vatican News Network)Cardinal Kraevsky, head of the Pope’s almshouse, is in Ukraine again. He noted that during the 200 days of the war, the local church “never left her faithful”. This is Card Kraevsky’s fourth mission in Ukraine. He was in Odessa on 15 September before heading to the north of the country. The cardinal brought the Pope’s sincere concern to countless people, priests, nuns, volunteers and countless faces with pain.

“This is the fourth time the Pope has sent me to Ukraine, so to speak, this time in a very different way,” the cardinal explained. “I am now in Odessa, 3,600 kilometers from the Vatican, from the Ukrainian border to the northeast of the country. Ministry, we visited places with religious groups, priests and volunteers who never left their faithful during these 200 days.” The Church approaches and shares the misery of the people. Card Kraevsky came to Ukraine, and it should also be understood in this regard that he came “to strengthen people’s faith, to give them hope, to be close to them and to be with them”.

The head of the Pope’s almshouse explained, “The situation here is very difficult, sirens were also heard tonight, but we are walking along the Russian border to be with the people. Today’s liturgy commemorates the ceremonies in front of the cross. Our Lady of Sorrows. We are at the cross and we want to be with all the widows, with the children of the wounded, as the Virgin Mary, we heard Jesus say to the Ukrainians, ‘Look, your mother’; if we follow Our Lady of Sorrows, miracles will happen in Ukraine”. Finally, Card Kraevsky mentioned the significance of his mission, “The task that the Pope has asked me to do is to be with people before the cross, to have faith, to repeat every day that we are to trust in Jesus, to repeat, Jesus, I trust you.”

