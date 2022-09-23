The Holy See Secretary of State and the Russian Foreign Minister held talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

(Vatican News Network) Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22.

The day before, Card Parolin, speaking at the tenth meeting of the Friends of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, reiterated that “with increasing global tensions and rhetoric about the threat of the use of nuclear weapons, the ) coming into effect is more important than ever.” The Friends of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty is an organization established in 2002 by Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Japan and the Netherlands.

We always need dialogue “because in dialogue there is always an opportunity to change things”. On his way back to Rome from Kazakhstan, Pope Francis reiterated the importance of dialogue when speaking with reporters accompanying him, pointing out that dialogue is even more needed in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war in recent months.

