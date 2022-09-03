Cardinal Parolin, the Holy See Secretary of State, gave an interview to the Italian journalist Ingello about the teachings of John Paul I on peace and the current war in Ukraine.

(Vatican News Network)Ahead of the beatification of Pope John Paul I on September 4, the Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin was interviewed by Italian journalist Ignazio Ingrao about the first Pope’s thoughts on peace. Instructions, and the Holy See Secretary of State’s concerns about the current war in Ukraine.

In this interview, Cardinal Parolin begins by quoting the speech of John Paul I when he first blessed the city of Rome and the world: “Please promote all initiatives that can defend and promote peace in a troubled world.” Paro Card Lin said: “This concern and concern for peace was a major focus of John Paul I’s short-lived pontifical ministry and was particularly relevant to the events at Camp David, the search for a relationship between Jews and Palestinians, between Israel and Palestine. peace.”

The Holy See Secretary of State went on to explain: “At that time, Pope Luciani took a number of initiatives, especially during the Angelus prayer on September 10, 1978, the Pope referred to what happened at Camp David, especially the leadership of The fact that people are calling for prayer: so people not only work hard, but also entrust the task of making peace to the Lord. This is one of the great significance of Pope Luciani’s pastoral ministry. In the past few days, he had also Speaking to the various diplomatic missions to the Holy See, the Church does not have any concrete solutions to propose, but has a spirit that can be communicated and encouraged to solve the major problems of today’s world.”

At this moment, the Ukrainian war has brought great suffering to the people. Journalist Ingello asked Cardinal Parolin how he, in his capacity as Holy See Secretary of State, sees what is happening. The cardinal replied: “I am very worried when I see this, because this war is going on for a long time. Six months after the conflict broke out, the fear of this war continues: the latest announcement of the Holy See This is expressed in very strong adjectives, which I believe also reflect my personal position and all the positions and feelings of the Holy See, headed by the Pope. The fact that is especially worrying is that there is no The vision and possibility of a negotiated solution. This situation is particularly disturbing and worrying for us. We are always ready to help, not closing the door on anyone, but trying to give all those involved and the protagonists the opportunity to be in the neutral zone Encounter and seek a solution, as John Paul I said about the Camp David agreement, to seek a “just and comprehensive solution.” In other words, a just solution that meets everyone’s needs. This matter It’s hard to do, it’s a bit of a ‘turning a circle into a square’, but at least there is tension. A comprehensive solution means solving all problems so as not to set the stage for new problems and new conflicts.”

