Home World Card Rai: Christians in Arab countries are an inclusive presence – Vatican News
World

Card Rai: Christians in Arab countries are an inclusive presence – Vatican News

by admin
Card Rai: Christians in Arab countries are an inclusive presence – Vatican News

The Pope ends his pastoral visit to Bahrain on November 6. “Pope Francis invites us to live together in an inclusive way, and his words encourage us to bear witness to Christ in society,” explained Cardinal Rai, Maronite patriarch of Antioch.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis visited the Kingdom of Bahrain from November 3 to 6. On November 5, he held a holy mass for the faithful of the local church at the National Stadium of Bahrain. Among the priests who joined the Pope were the Lebanese cardinal and Maronite patriarch of Antioch of Béchara. Boutros Raï). Card Rai speaks to this news network about the significance of Pope Francis’ fifth pilgrimage for peace and dialogue in the Muslim-majority country. Previously, the Pope visited the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Iraq and Kazakhstan.

“I think that the Pope wants to do these visits, in Arab countries with Christians or five in Muslim-majority countries, in order to continue Naimah and the Grand Imam of Azhar,” said Card Rai. The journey started by the documents signed in Abu Dhabi”.

The Maronite Patriarch made it clear that, on the trajectory of the Abu Dhabi Document and the Pope’s encyclical “Brethren”, “the Pope wishes to inspire us more strongly, urging us to live together in an inclusive way, never to eliminate Diversity, because we will never be the same, and we should live in this reality.”

Card Rai concluded by saying that the Pope “has always stressed this. He encouraged us Christians living in the Arab world to have the courage to stay, not to see our numbers and say ‘we are a minority’. No, don’t talk about it. Minority or majority, but Presence: Christians are called to bear witness to Christ and Christian values ​​in society or in the place where they live. So this enriches the social values ​​in their place, and society is transformed by Christian values It is very colorful. This is the key to my interpretation of the Pope’s visit to Bahrain.”

See also  Hong Kong to vote, but can only elect candidates who have passed the test of pro-Beijing patriotism

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

All walks of life in Cuba criticize U.S....

King Carlo inflexible with Andrea: “You will never...

Protectionism is back!India cuts sugar export quota for...

Pope meets Catholic community in Manama: let the...

Ukraine, more serious energy emergency: now Kiev fears...

Who are the G20 member countries? Will China...

A rare scene appeared!Biden and Obama team up...

Climate, Cop27 conference in Sharm El-Sheikh: waiting for...

Russian cafe fire kills 15, one suspect arrested...

Tanzania, a plane with 49 people on board...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy