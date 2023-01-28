The Church will hold a day of consecrated life on February 2. As the Pope is visiting Africa at that time, the Mass held at the Basilica of Our Lady of Rome will be presided over by Cardinal Avis, Minister of Consecrated Life and Apostolic Communities.

(Vatican News Network)On February 2nd, the day of dedicating Jesus to the temple, the church celebrated the 27th consecrated life day. According to a related announcement from the Congregation for Consecrated Life and Apostolic Communities, Card João Braz de Aviz, Prefect of the Congregation, will preside at Mass at 6 p.m. that evening in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, and the Rosary will be recited before the Mass. There will be prayers for Pope Francis, who is on a pastoral visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan in Africa. In the Congo and South Sudan “many consecrated men and women carry out their missions in conditions of poverty and social marginalization”.

Cardinal Avis, Prefect of the Congregation for Consecrated Life and Apostolic Communities, and Archbishop Jose Rodriguez Carballo, Secretary General, also signed a letter to consecrated persons of different orders, referring to the Church’s ongoing The same path goes hand in hand. The Church is called to “tend the tent”, that is to give new strength to missionary action. The head of the Holy See ministry quoted Pope Francis on the eve of the official opening of the Synod in October 2021 as saying that mission “offers us the opportunity to return to God’s style, which is mercy, closeness and tenderness”, in words, Expressed in presence and friendship relationships.

The letter writes that the Day of Consecrated Life prompts religious men and women, as well as consecrated persons, to ask themselves how far they are in oneness with the heart of God. The announcement of the Congregation for Consecrated Life and Apostolic Communities states that “all over the world” consecrated persons “are called to bear witness to the Gospel, to care for the most vulnerable, victims of social injustice and inequality, to perform acts of caring, to To build a future of peace and a world where we all recognize each other as brothers and sisters”.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn