Cardinal Cantalamesa: “Blessed are those who believe” – A Reflection on the Challenges of Christmas in Western Countries

The Importance of Belief: Cardinal Cantalamesa Speaks on Christmas Traditions

In a thought-provoking homily delivered in the Paul VI Hall, Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, the catechist of the Papal Palace, addressed the Vatican and members of the Holy See on the theme “Blessed are those who believe” during the second meditation of Advent on December 22.

The cardinal highlighted the tendency in Western countries to replace the true meaning of Christmas with mythical stories and characters, stripping away the Gospel’s content. He expressed concern that the arrangement of the manger of the Baby Jesus has lost its original connotation, becoming more of a form of art or performance, rather than a representation of the mystery and meaning of the birth of Jesus.

“What we see today is a secularization of Christmas, where the focus is on external traditions rather than the profound spiritual significance of the birth of Jesus,” Cardinal Cantalamessa said.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining the true essence of Christmas, reminding the audience of the significance of Mary’s faith and her journey in faith, as highlighted in the Second Vatican Council.

Furthermore, Cardinal Cantalamessa addressed the trend of inventing characters and activities to simplify Christmas, replacing the real person of Jesus with myths and made-up characters. He debunked the idea that these initiatives contribute to harmonious coexistence with followers of other religions, pointing out that it is an excuse for secularism and reluctance to uphold these symbols, rather than respecting other religions.

The cardinal also highlighted the importance of preparing an “inner manger” for Jesus, inviting everyone to open their hearts to Him and allow Jesus to feel their love and overwhelming gratitude for salvation.

In conclusion, Cardinal Cantalamessa stressed that the Christmas project does not end after Christmas, but rather should begin with Christmas, emphasizing the significance of belief and faith in the true meaning of the holiday season.

For more information, visit www.vaticannews.cn.

Share this: Facebook

X

