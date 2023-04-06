Cardinal Gamberti and Cardinal Roch, Rector of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, celebrated Mass for Vatican staff at the Apostolic Altar.

(Vatican News Network)On the morning of April 5, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, acting bishop of Vatican City State and Archbishop of St. Prepare for Easter.

The concelebrators included Cardinal Arthur Roche, Prefect of the Congregation for the Liturgy and Sacraments, Archbishop Vittorio Francesco Viola, Secretary General, Bishop Aurelio García Macías, Deputy Secretary General, and St. Archbishop Angelo Vincenzo Zani, Head of Church Archives and Libraries. In addition, many priests and priests in charge of spiritual affairs in various departments were also present to concelebrate.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn