Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu sentenced to 5 and a half years in prison

Former Vatican cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu sentenced to 5.5 years in prison

In a story that sounds like the plot of a historical thriller, a Vatican trial has ended with the sentencing of Italian Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu to five and a half years in prison. Becciu was found guilty of various financial crimes that have cost the Holy See millions of dollars.

This makes Becciu the first cardinal to be found guilty and sentenced by a Vatican court. The 75-year-old, who held a prominent position in the Vatican, has always denied the charges against him. After the sentencing, his lawyer reaffirmed Becciu’s innocence and said the cardinal would appeal the verdict.

Becciu was convicted for his role in the Holy See’s multimillion-dollar investment in a luxury London property. The investment ended in a loss of 150 million dollars for the Vatican. Becciu authorized the payment of over €570,000 to a consultancy firm, which reportedly used the funds for personal use.

This trial, which lasted two and a half years, has caused a stir within the Vatican. The battle for reforming the Church’s notoriously murky finances has been long and ongoing for Pope Francis. In fact, he had to change Church law to ensure that Becciu was tried, a move that was seen as a crucial test for the Pope.

The case also saw the sentencing of security adviser Cecilia Marogna to three years and nine months in prison for misappropriating church funds. Marogna was found to have spent the funds on fashion brands and personal expenses.

This trial isn’t just a regular church trial. It was conducted by a special tribunal within the Vatican Museums, and has opened up the possibility for cardinals and bishops to be tried in Vatican court. This was a significant change, given that they previously enjoyed immunity from prosecution.

At its core, this trial centered around the Vatican’s purchase of a property in London, which saw huge financial losses for the Church. The case also raised questions about negligence, fraud, and embezzlement on the part of those involved in the deal.

In addition to the damaged caused by the failed London investment, Becciu was accused of embezzling funds from a Sardinian charity and authorizing payments from the Secretary of State for a “security consultant.”

The Church investigators asserted that the funds intended for freeing a kidnapped nun were instead used for personal expenses, including lavish purchases from high-end fashion brands.

In his defense, Becciu claimed that the payments to the consultant were authorized to assist Vatican diplomats and missionaries, but the court heard a phone call where Becciu secretly recorded a conversation with the Pope to confirm that Francis had authorized the payments.

The trial brought to light a series of malpractices that have cost the Holy See millions and shattered its finances. In addition to Becciu and Marogna, two London-based Italian financiers involved in the Vatican’s real estate investment, Raffaele Mincione and Gianluigi Torzi, were convicted for their roles in the deal and sentenced to prison.

Given the monumental nature of this trial and the revelations it uncovered, the impact on the Vatican and its continuing battle for transparency in its finances is expected to be significant. With this case, Pope Francis’ call for reform may be strengthened, but the scars left by it are sure to be felt for years to come.