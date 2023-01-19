Cardinal Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of the Church, spoke at a webinar held on January 18, inaugurating the formation course on fellowship. He encouraged those who participated in the formation courses to listen to the voice of the Holy Spirit of God in their hearts, so that they can be led by the Holy Spirit and obey the teachings of the Holy Spirit, and participate in the journey of fellow churches.

(Vatican News Network)Cardinal Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of the Church, spoke at a webinar held on January 18, inaugurating the formation course on fellowship. According to the cardinal, this course of formation comes at the best moment that God has planned for the Synod process from 2021 to 2024.

In his speech, Cardinal Grech mentioned the role of Pope Francis in the journey of fellow Churches, noting that the Pope has given specific instructions to the universal Church. By following these instructions, the Church can continue to grow in the third millennium as a fellow church. The cardinal introduced to the participants a new book that collects the teachings of Pope Francis on fellowship during his tenure. The book was edited by the Secretariat of the Synod and published by Vatican Books Press, with the preface written by the Cardinal himself.

The Synod secretary explained that the Pope’s teachings help us “to better understand the current Synod process”. The cardinal hoped that people would gain three points of inspiration from the Pope’s teaching on fellowship, so that they could have a deeper understanding of the “spiritual dimension of the spirit of the multitude”.

First of all, the Synod, in the words of Pope Francis, is “listening” to the Holy Spirit, Card Grech explained. “In the Synod, we do not simply listen to each other like other gatherings. Of course, listening to each other is very important, but only if all participants believe in the presence of the Holy Spirit as an act of faith, because all participants in the Holy Spirit Received the same baptism and confirmation in God.”

Second, the Synod is “obedient” to the Holy Spirit. “In the Synod there is no, or at least there should be no, distinction between winners and losers. For it is not the will of the majority that prevails, but the will of God. The Holy Spirit allows that through common acts of discernment Recognize the will of God.”

Regarding the third point, the Cardinal explained that the Synod is “invoking the Holy Spirit”. In fact, this point precedes the two aspects of “listening” and “obedience”, because this is its indispensable condition. While this may be challenging, it is worth rediscovering “the prayerful and liturgical ‘atmosphere’ of every meeting in the Synod process,” said Cardinal Grech.

Finally, Cardinal Grech asked the Holy Spirit to help all those who participated in the formation course, praying for the Holy Spirit to come to their hearts.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn