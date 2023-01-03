Cardinal Krajewski, director of the Papal Societies, said of the Pope Emeritus, “He is a great theologian”. The cardinal served as ceremonial officer during the pastoral ministry of Benedict XVI.

(Vatican News Network)On April 19, 2005, the world watched as the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica prepared to meet the new Pope. The footage shows the glass door opening and Jorge Medina Estévez, deacon-level cardinal, announcing the name of Cardinal José Ratzinger, who is the new Pope Benedict XVI. On the balcony, there is a papal ceremonial officer with his hands clasped on the cross. He is the future Cardinal Krajewski.

“I was in the papal residence when John Paul II died. It was a very important moment in my life, one of the most difficult and the busiest,” Cardinal Krajewski told SciNews. The cardinal also mentioned preparing for the election of the pope, following the arrangements of the cardinals, and preparing for the pope’s funeral.

Krajewski grieved at the loss of his beloved Pope John Paul II, but he followed the orders of his chief ceremonial, Archbishop Piero Marini. He said, “When Cardinal Ratzinger was elected Pope in the Sistine Chapel, Archbishop Marini said to me that I would raise the cross in front of the Holy Father Pope. The Archbishop added, ‘When When the curtains are drawn, you go out first, followed by the Pope and the Papal Chief of Ceremonies'”. Cardinal Krajewski recalled the moment with a smile as he saw the crowds in St Peter’s Square. “We all know what Pope Benedict said to everyone afterwards. I served as a liturgy during the pastoral ministry of Pope Benedict”.

Cardinal Krajewski was impressed by some personal characteristics of the pope emeritus. He said, “I remember, he was so kind and simple. At that time, we were all young, I was 17 years younger than now, but the Holy Father Pope never called us ‘you’, he was very kind. He was very kind to me. I was very interested in my name Konrad, saying it was more German than Polish. Later, when my mother died, he asked me about my situation and how old she was. The Pope Emeritus is a very Simple, caring people.”

Cardinal Krajewski continued, “The Pope Emeritus is a great theologian, a professor, his style is different from that of John Paul II, but he is so gracious and open to all of us. , also very concerned about us etiquette staff.” Cardinal Krajewski concluded that now, “we are again in mourning, but I want to thank the Lord for this great Pope”. The cardinal said he prayed for Benedict XVI and the Church.

