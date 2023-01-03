Home World Cardinal Krajewski: Benedict XVI has always cared for us helpers – Vatican News
World

Cardinal Krajewski: Benedict XVI has always cared for us helpers – Vatican News

by admin
Cardinal Krajewski: Benedict XVI has always cared for us helpers – Vatican News

Cardinal Krajewski, director of the Papal Societies, said of the Pope Emeritus, “He is a great theologian”. The cardinal served as ceremonial officer during the pastoral ministry of Benedict XVI.

(Vatican News Network)On April 19, 2005, the world watched as the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica prepared to meet the new Pope. The footage shows the glass door opening and Jorge Medina Estévez, deacon-level cardinal, announcing the name of Cardinal José Ratzinger, who is the new Pope Benedict XVI. On the balcony, there is a papal ceremonial officer with his hands clasped on the cross. He is the future Cardinal Krajewski.

“I was in the papal residence when John Paul II died. It was a very important moment in my life, one of the most difficult and the busiest,” Cardinal Krajewski told SciNews. The cardinal also mentioned preparing for the election of the pope, following the arrangements of the cardinals, and preparing for the pope’s funeral.

Krajewski grieved at the loss of his beloved Pope John Paul II, but he followed the orders of his chief ceremonial, Archbishop Piero Marini. He said, “When Cardinal Ratzinger was elected Pope in the Sistine Chapel, Archbishop Marini said to me that I would raise the cross in front of the Holy Father Pope. The Archbishop added, ‘When When the curtains are drawn, you go out first, followed by the Pope and the Papal Chief of Ceremonies'”. Cardinal Krajewski recalled the moment with a smile as he saw the crowds in St Peter’s Square. “We all know what Pope Benedict said to everyone afterwards. I served as a liturgy during the pastoral ministry of Pope Benedict”.

See also  How to raise funds for Biden's infrastructure investment or give up financial responsibility for it

Cardinal Krajewski was impressed by some personal characteristics of the pope emeritus. He said, “I remember, he was so kind and simple. At that time, we were all young, I was 17 years younger than now, but the Holy Father Pope never called us ‘you’, he was very kind. He was very kind to me. I was very interested in my name Konrad, saying it was more German than Polish. Later, when my mother died, he asked me about my situation and how old she was. The Pope Emeritus is a very Simple, caring people.”

Cardinal Krajewski continued, “The Pope Emeritus is a great theologian, a professor, his style is different from that of John Paul II, but he is so gracious and open to all of us. , also very concerned about us etiquette staff.” Cardinal Krajewski concluded that now, “we are again in mourning, but I want to thank the Lord for this great Pope”. The cardinal said he prayed for Benedict XVI and the Church.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

The risk of virus transmission increases with the...

Can’t learn English well if you miss the...

Germany, the return of the Trabant: the “breaking...

Iran: London ready to include the Pasdaran in...

Wang Mingquan and his wife returned to Hong...

Poland, Prime Minister Morawiecki in favor of the...

What happened to the Hollywood Hawkeye actor whose...

Japan, incentives to move to the countryside: up...

Colombian government and major rebels ceasefire – Xinhua...

The European Union has offered China free vaccines...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy