Home World Cardinal Krajewski: From Lviv to Kyiv for Christmas – Vatican News
World

Cardinal Krajewski: From Lviv to Kyiv for Christmas – Vatican News

by admin
Cardinal Krajewski: From Lviv to Kyiv for Christmas – Vatican News

Cardinal Krajewski, director of the Pontifical Societies, is currently in Ukraine distributing thermal clothing, generators and clothes to those in need. “It was the gospel that urged him to come here,” he said. The cardinal brings the Pope’s blessing to the poorest.

(Vatican News Network)Cardinal Krajewski, Prefect of the Pontifical Congregation for Charity, is in Ukraine to promote his mission of care for the country’s people. He queued at the border and braved icy winds to enter a country darkened by power outages. After stopping in Lviv, the cardinal continued on to the capital Kyiv, where he will spend Christmas.

“After three days, I finally arrived in Lviv,” explained Cardinal Krajewski. The cardinal said he traveled from Poland to the western Ukrainian city with a truck full of generators and warm clothes to give to Ukrainians exhausted by nine months of war. The cardinal recounts that “it was very difficult to cross the border” and cars had to queue at the border for 25 kilometers.

“I stopped in Lviv to meet the poor, to give them the blessing of the Holy Father and to convey Christmas greetings,” said the Prefect of the Pontifical Service of Charity. The Cardinal continues to carry out this act of charity and encourages it to be passed on. “I’m going to Kyiv to spend Christmas there. A lot of people don’t have electricity, no heating,” he added. A collection of “clothes to help people through this very difficult time”. In addition, the cardinal is willing to send immediately everything collected in Italy to Ukraine.

See also  White sugar production decreases and prices rise

Through the channel of the church, the thermal clothing has arrived at the destination without any major trouble. Generators have been sent to Odessa, Zaporizhia and Kharkov regions. According to Cardinal Krajewski, it is the Gospel that urges us to practice charity today.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

Assault on Capitol Hill, the House Special Committee:...

Luca Ventre “was strangled”. But the Rome prosecutor...

Warm fingertips, cohesive love Tencent Video VIP 10th...

The commission report January 6: Trump ignited the...

In the first 11 months of this year,...

Shooting in Paris today, a man arrested: the...

Putin: Prohibit Gazprom’s business dealings with companies or...

Meloni in Baghdad, Iraqi ceremonial gaffe: he displays...

Russia’s only aircraft carrier Kuznetsov caught fire again...

Paris, shooting near the Kurdish Cultural Center: 2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy