Cardinal Krajewski, director of the Pontifical Societies, is currently in Ukraine distributing thermal clothing, generators and clothes to those in need. “It was the gospel that urged him to come here,” he said. The cardinal brings the Pope’s blessing to the poorest.

(Vatican News Network)Cardinal Krajewski, Prefect of the Pontifical Congregation for Charity, is in Ukraine to promote his mission of care for the country’s people. He queued at the border and braved icy winds to enter a country darkened by power outages. After stopping in Lviv, the cardinal continued on to the capital Kyiv, where he will spend Christmas.

“After three days, I finally arrived in Lviv,” explained Cardinal Krajewski. The cardinal said he traveled from Poland to the western Ukrainian city with a truck full of generators and warm clothes to give to Ukrainians exhausted by nine months of war. The cardinal recounts that “it was very difficult to cross the border” and cars had to queue at the border for 25 kilometers.

“I stopped in Lviv to meet the poor, to give them the blessing of the Holy Father and to convey Christmas greetings,” said the Prefect of the Pontifical Service of Charity. The Cardinal continues to carry out this act of charity and encourages it to be passed on. “I’m going to Kyiv to spend Christmas there. A lot of people don’t have electricity, no heating,” he added. A collection of “clothes to help people through this very difficult time”. In addition, the cardinal is willing to send immediately everything collected in Italy to Ukraine.

Through the channel of the church, the thermal clothing has arrived at the destination without any major trouble. Generators have been sent to Odessa, Zaporizhia and Kharkov regions. According to Cardinal Krajewski, it is the Gospel that urges us to practice charity today.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn