On the eve of International Women’s Day, Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, opened the roundtable “Courage to Peace, the Path to Education” with a video message.

(Vatican News Network)Education is not only “essential for personal development” but also one of the best and most powerful ways to promote harmonious coexistence between individuals and nations. This is what Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State for the Holy See, underlined in the video message sent to the roundtable “Courage to Peace, the Path to Education”. The round table, organized by the Pontifical Institute of Education of the Blessed Mother, took place on the eve of International Women’s Day, with the collaboration of eight female ambassadors to the Holy See from five continents. Card Parolin opened the round table with a video message, noting that education “gives young men and women the tools not only to understand today’s world, but together to build tomorrow’s world“.

Cardinal Parolin also pointed out that the current “educational disaster” has resulted in “a lack of access to education in many places”. He denounced that because of ideology, “many children are not getting the education they deserve” and that “it is often the girls who pay the highest price”, with “severe consequences for society as a whole”. For this, says Cardinal Parolin, “the goal of equal access to education for all still requires great effort and political commitment”

Finally, Cardinal Parolin mentioned that Pope Francis emphasized that women play a very important role in “maintaining and promoting peace between societies and nations, especially in the peace process, conflict prevention and diplomacy”. For this reason, Cardinal Parolin concluded, “education for women and girls is extremely important and must be guaranteed”.

