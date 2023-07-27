Cardinal Parolin Holds Cordial Meeting with Prime Minister Nabanja of Uganda at the Vatican

Cardinal Parolin of the Holy See Holds Cordial Meeting with Ugandan Prime Minister in the Vatican

Vatican City – Cardinal Parolin, the Secretary of State of the Holy See, met with the visiting Prime Minister of Uganda, Robinah Nabanja, in the Vatican on the morning of July 25. The meeting between the two sides was described as cordial and friendly.

According to the Vatican News Network, the meeting took place in the Vatican State Council, where Cardinal Parolin and Prime Minister Nabanja discussed the strong and positive relations between the Holy See and Uganda. The role played by the Catholic Church in Uganda was also a topic of discussion during the meeting.

A statement issued by the Vatican Press Room revealed that the two sides also exchanged views on “issues of common concern” and the “regional situation”. This suggests that the meeting delved into broader topics beyond bilateral relations, potentially encompassing regional stability and cooperation.

Interestingly, the Vatican Press Room statement noted that on the preceding day, July 24, Pope Francis himself received Prime Minister Nabanja in the Apostolic Building. During their meeting, Pope Francis was reportedly touched by the generosity displayed by Ugandan institutions in accepting immigrants and refugees from various African regions as well as Central Asian countries.

The meeting between Cardinal Parolin and Prime Minister Nabanja signals the continuing commitment of the Holy See to maintain strong ties with Uganda. Furthermore, it underscores the significant role played by the Catholic Church in the country, both in terms of its contribution to society and its engagement in regional matters.

