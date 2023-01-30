We look forward to the pope’s visits in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan to help stop the violence. Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, expressed the above wish in an interview with Vatican media before Pope Francis’ visit.

(Vatican News Network) Pope Francis is very eager to visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan to bring to that land the hope of the word of God, peace and dialogue. The pope will travel to both countries from January 31 to February 5, and will be accompanied by the archbishop of Canterbury and leaders of the Church of Scotland during his visit to South Sudan. Before the Pope’s visit, Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, was interviewed by this news website, emphasizing the ecumenical aspect of the Pope’s international pastoral journey.

Cardinal Parolin first emphasized two aspects of the Pope’s visit, one is “pastoral”, which is reflected in the care for local churches and groups; the other is “social and political”, “we expect the Pope’s Now, his words and testimony can help stop the violence and consolidate the ongoing peace and reconciliation process.”

The first country the pope will visit is the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he will also meet victims of the conflict in the eastern part of the country. According to Cardinal Parolin, the violence there has been going on for a long time, therefore, “the Pope’s meeting with the victims of this situation is a very profound gesture, which must comfort them. I think that the first aspect of this meeting and the The primary meaning is to comfort and comfort these suffering, dying and fleeing people. On the other hand, it is also to encourage them not to lose confidence, hope, and not to succumb to the logic of revenge, not to increase the existing divisions, but to use peace The goal. Communion and fraternity are therefore the purpose of the Pope’s meeting with these victims”.

As for South Sudan, we remember that in 2019, in a prayer for peace, the Pope kissed the feet of the country’s leader. So, what role can religion play in the stability of this country?

Cardinal Parolin: “As I have seen it, the Christian Church is at the service of the whole people, which in many cases even states and sometimes international institutions cannot do. Therefore, trust and Prestige, which allows the Church to play an important role in complex international dialogue. When I was in South Sudan, the President himself mentioned to me that gesture of the Pope, which deeply moved him: we can say that it is a A prophetic move. It is also a laborious one and I am sure it will prompt the country’s authorities to take concrete steps on the path to peace. We hope that the pope’s visit will continue this very special moment and Motivate them to make concrete choices in that sense, to make very practical decisions that allow the peace process to achieve its goals.”

Referring to the visit to South Sudan, where Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, and Iain Greenshields, leader of the Church of Scotland, walked with the Successor of Peter, Cardinal Parolin stressed, ” The presence of these three religious leaders, the Pope, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the leader of the Church of Scotland, is an expression of great ecumenism, what I would even call a witness ecumenism”.

“At the same time, the very fact that these three people have come together shows that it is possible to transcend differences or to find communion through differences. Moreover, the joint efforts of the religious communities present in this country make them witnesses of the Gospel, Agents of peace. So, precisely because there will be three voices, this visit will be a deeply meaningful presence and journey.”

