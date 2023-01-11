Listen to the audio version of the article

Australian cardinal George Pell, prefect emeritus of the Secretariat for the Economy, died in Rome at the age of 81, after having been archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney. The cardinal has not overcome the complications caused by hip surgery. In recent days he had attended the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in the Vatican. Cardinal Pell had been placed by Pope Francis on 24 February 2014 at the head of the new Secretariat for the Economy and in fact at the head of the economic reforms undertaken by the Pope.

The state of prosecution for pedophilia

On June 29, 2017, however, the Australian police confirmed the imminent state of indictment against Cardinal Pell for “serious sexual crimes” against minors, including that of rape, which would have been committed in the 1970s, when Pell was parish priest in his hometown, Ballarat. At the same time, the Holy See confirmed the news of Cardinal Pell’s indictment and his departure for Australia “to face the accusations that have been leveled against him”. On 11 December 2018, Pell was found guilty of sexually abusing two 13-year-old altar boys by a jury in the County Court of the State of Victoria and on 13 March 2019 sentenced to 6 years in prison. The cardinal, who has always declared himself innocent, then announced the appeal, which was rejected and the sentence confirmed. And the doors of the prison have opened for the cardinal.

Appeal and acquittal

In November, the Supreme Court of Australia allowed Pell’s appeal request in light of the numerous procedural flaws reported by Judge Mark Weinberg. On April 7, 2020, the cardinal was unanimously acquitted by the same court and released after more than a year of incarceration. In a very recent interview, Pope Francis publicly acknowledged Pell’s merits with regard to the reform of Vatican finances.

Defense of Pope Francis

“I only gave indications,” Bergoglio told Canale 5 last December 18. «But organizing this which, thank God, is going well with the Council for the Economy, with the Secretariat for the Economy. All this was seen clearly by Cardinal Pell, who is the one who started this. Then he had to stay almost two years in Australia for this slander they made on him – who was innocent, but they made him ugly, poor fellow – and he got away from this administration, but it was Pell who drew up the scheme of how to move on. He is a great man and we owe him many things”, concluded the Pope.