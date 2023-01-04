Cardinal Scherer, Archbishop of São Paulo, Brazil, was interviewed by Vatican News Network, using “Charity in Truth” as an example to talk about the important teachings of Benedict XVI to the universal church. The encyclical, the cardinal said, is the basis for the thought and teaching of his successor, Pope Francis.

(Vatican News Network)Cardinal Odilo Pedro Scherer, Archbishop of São Paulo, Brazil, had just arrived in Rome on January 3, and he came to the recording studio of Vatican Radio-Vatican News without stopping for an interview. José Ratzinger, the Cardinal said, was a man of good manners, gentleness, attentiveness, grace, kindness and always willing to listen; at the heart of his encyclical “Caritas in veritate” (Caritas in veritate) is Integral human development and concern for all human beings.

“I have had the privilege of meeting Cardinal Ratzinger many times in St. Peter’s Square,” said Cardinal Scherer. “When I go to the Congregation of the Holy See, I often see him crossing the square to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Holy See. He is always with me. Greetings, not many words, but kind. That’s his way of doing things, always very attentive. Even as Pope, he always talks to anyone. He looks at people’s faces, he listens, I have always been moved by his delicacy in dealing with people. I always have this image in front of me: a man of great nuance and sensitivity, living in the moment and dedicated to the Church and her mission.”

The cardinal then spoke of the encyclical “Charity in Truth”, issued during the tenure of Benedict. “This encyclical is one of the three encyclicals on faith, hope and charity,” said the cardinal. Perhaps, at least in my opinion, “Charity in Truth” is less read in the Church. However, One should review this document, as it is the basis for the development of the teaching of the Latter Church of Benedict XVI. For example, I am thinking of our Aparecida conference in America. Pope Francis also recalls and developed several themes of the encyclical, such as the topics of economic justice and universal fraternity. In addition, there are topics of ecology and environmental ethics. It is now necessary to review and deepen Ratzinger’s teachings. In this sense, he The foundation was laid, he understood and articulated the real issues that we have to deal with today. So it’s very important that we get his thinking today.”

