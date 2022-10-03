It seemed literally impossible after 17 years of civil war, thousands of dead, 4 million refugees. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the CEI, recalls the very difficult negotiation to reach peace in Mozambique, 30 years ago. Today falls the anniversary of the historic signing of the ceasefire between the then president of Mozambique, Joaquim Chissano, and the guerrilla leader, Afonso Dhlakama.
See also US congressmen visit Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of National Defense and Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council responded; Japanese people held anti-war demonstrations calling for the cancellation of the Yasukuni Shrine | Morning Post