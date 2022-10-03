Home World Cardinal Zuppi: “Dialogue at all costs to have peace”
World

Cardinal Zuppi: “Dialogue at all costs to have peace”

by admin
Cardinal Zuppi: “Dialogue at all costs to have peace”

It seemed literally impossible after 17 years of civil war, thousands of dead, 4 million refugees. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the CEI, recalls the very difficult negotiation to reach peace in Mozambique, 30 years ago. Today falls the anniversary of the historic signing of the ceasefire between the then president of Mozambique, Joaquim Chissano, and the guerrilla leader, Afonso Dhlakama.

See also  US congressmen visit Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of National Defense and Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council responded; Japanese people held anti-war demonstrations calling for the cancellation of the Yasukuni Shrine | Morning Post

You may also like

Somalia: the Pentagon kills the leader of Al-Shabaab...

Dead Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist who...

Don’t get too discouraged, GBP bulls! British Prime...

Usa, abuse and sex: women’s football ends up...

British government announces abandonment of tax cuts for...

Poland will ask Germany for damages for World...

One hundred cows à la Meloni to be...

Eduard Yurevich Khudaynatov, Russian oligarch close to Putin,...

Alessia Piperno, the Italians who were with her...

Avian Influenza Outbreak Kills 48 Million Birds in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy