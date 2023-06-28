Cardinal Zuppi on a mission to Moscow and will also see Kirill. So Francis kicks off mediation for peace despite Zelensky’s criticisms

“The main purpose of the initiative is encourage gestures of humanity, which can help to promote a solution to the current tragic situation and find ways to achieve a just peace”. This is how the Holy See explained the meaning of the mission entrusted by Pope francesco to the cardinal Matthew Maria Zuppi, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference and archbishop of Bologna. The cardinal, who in his capacity as Bergoglio’s envoy had been in Kiev on 5 and 6 June for the first stage of his peace mission, was in Moscow on 28 and 29 June for the second part of this delicate task entrusted to him by Pontiff. Zuppi is accompanied by an official of the Vatican Secretariat of State, an eloquent sign of teamwork which obviously has its control room at Casa Santa Marta, the residence of Francis.

Immediately after returning home after abdominal surgery and hospitalization at the Gemelli Polyclinic, Bergoglio met the Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department of External Affairs. The audience, which took place in Casa Santa Marta, where the metropolitan was also a guest, was fundamental in organizing Zuppi’s trip to Moscow, especially in view of the meeting that the cardinal will have with Patriarch Kirill. The Pope and the cardinal have also planned together this second stage of the peace mission which wants to start precisely from the humanitarian aspect. It is no coincidence that in parallel with Zuppi’s trip to Moscow, Francis sent for the sixth time to Ukraine il cardinale Konrad Krajewski, prefect of the Dicastery for the service of charity. The cardinal went to the area of Kherson, where, following the destruction of the dam, the population is in great difficulty and many people have lost their lives. His mission, as the Vatican explained, “is to be with the people, pray with them and bring a hug and concrete support from the Pope”. Krajewski traveled to Ukraine with a van loaded with medicineswhile the second truck full of food, mostly received from Korea, medicines and medical aids that will be delivered to the areas most affected by the dam explosion. “His mission – the Holy See specified – is evangelical and underlines the closeness of Pope Francis to the tormented Ukraine”.

Bergoglio thus continues the dual path, humanitarian and diplomatic, undertaken since the beginning of the conflict. A mission, the one entrusted to Cardinal Zuppi, which takes place at a time of strong internal tensions in Russia. “We hope – said Monsignor Joseph Baturi, secretary general of the CEI and archbishop of Cagliari – that this new initiative can contribute to the achievement of a just peace”. For the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy YermakZuppi’s trip to Moscow is favorable”if marks the beginning of the Vatican’s involvement in the exchange of prisoners and the return of children” deported to Russia. Yermak, in fact, reiterated that Ukraine refuses the negotiations with Russia that the Vatican proposes, until the Russian army abandons the territories it occupies in Ukraine: “We don’t need mediation. We don’t trust Russia and believe that this will not change.” The same position that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, had first expressed to Francis, in the private audience held in the Vatican on May 13, 2023, and subsequently to Zuppi, in the conversation that took place in Kiev on the following June 6.

A total refusal to start negotiations which, however, did not change the Pope’s plans in the slightest. A theme that was also addressed by the Council of Cardinals which met in the Vatican, under the presidency of Francis, on 26 and 27 June to examine collegially the most important appointments on the agenda of the pontificate for the coming months. Here too an internal response from those who in the sacred palaces fueled the narrative of a sick Pope ready to resign. There is great expectation among the Russian Catholic community for the meetings that Zuppi will have in this delicate mission. Monsignor does not hide his enthusiasm Paul Pieces, archbishop of Moscow and president of the Russian Catholic bishops: “The value of this visit to Moscow is very high. Considering the latest events, I would also say that the urgency and readiness for peace seem to me to have increased”. And he adds: “I would say that it is very important that we managed to organize this visit right now. I will admit that expectations are very high also because, above all in the light of recent events, it is clear that there is on the part of many the simple desire to return to looking each other in the eye with serenity, with the desire to re-establish relationships and with the desire to finally build. As regards what concretely this visit can move, I think that without a doubt the humanitarian aspect and therefore the situation of prisoners of war and the situation of refugees will be in the foreground. In other words, I think that concrete steps can be taken, perhaps even immediately, at this level”.

The central moment, also according to the prelate, will be the meeting between Zuppi and Kirill: “It would be a mistake to stop only at the political level. It is also necessary to bring into play the human, anthropological, religious factor, not so much because one should think that religion as such is involved in this situation, but because the religious level is in any case placed on a higher level than the political and economic level. Therefore, certainly this involvement and the possibility of these meetings can not only open doors, not only build bridges, but also identify concrete possibilities and sure steps on the path to peace”. Back in Italy, the cardinal will have a discussion with Francis to define the next actions. A comparison that will not exclude the Vatican Secretariat of State, despite a certain skepticism expressed towards the insistence of the Pope who has preferred, instead, to continue betting on this peace mission. Bergoglio, in fact, is aware of how much his role at the international level is fundamental for taking concrete steps towards an end to the conflict. And his harmony with Zuppi is total.

