Jimu News from Chutian Metropolis Daily (Reporter Huang Zhigang, Correspondent Ouyang Yuhai) On January 9, near lunch time, the Elderly Happiness Canteen located in Jiangcheng Community, Haoxue Town, Jiangling County, Jingzhou City was preparing the first meal in the Elderly Canteen in full swing. . In the back kitchen, the prepared dishes are placed neatly and orderly, the stove is tidy, and the staff are placing the dishes with complete color, fragrance and taste into the heat preservation tank. In the hall, elderly people came to the scene one after another, sitting and chatting together, waiting for the arrival of the meal.

“Our elderly happy canteen mainly provides Chinese food and dinner for the elderly in the form of small bowls of dishes every day.” Zeng Huonan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Jiangcheng Community, said that the canteen will be disinfected every day, carefully select ingredients, and make a variety of fancy dishes. Cook every dish to fill the happy canteen with the taste of happiness.

At 5 pm that day, the dinner served in the cafeteria began. Eating steaming meals with meat and vegetables, many elderly people said that the meals in the cafeteria were very delicious.

According to reports, there are 4,027 households and 10,148 residents in the Jiangcheng community area. There are relatively many elderly people living alone and pure elderly families in the area. The establishment of the canteen for the elderly has solved the problem of cooking for many elderly people.

“The canteen for the elderly is very beneficial to us. Like our family, I am usually alone at home, so I can eat in the canteen without worry.” Zheng Shifeng, a resident of Jiangcheng Community, said that the happy canteen for the elderly is very helpful to their elderly group. “This is a good policy of the party. .”

It is understood that the dining time of the Elderly Happiness Canteen in Jiangcheng Community: Chinese food is from 11:00 to 12:40, and dinner is from 4:50 to 5:40 in the afternoon.

“Each meal is subsidized according to age. Seniors aged 60 to 69 are subsidized at 2 yuan per meal, seniors aged 70 to 79 are subsidized at 3 yuan per meal, and seniors over 80 are subsidized at 4 yuan per meal.” Zeng Huonan said that in addition to regular chefs, cafeterias Every week, according to the collective recommendation of the elderly, the elderly who can cook good dishes will be the chefs and participate in the cooking of meals.

“Let the elderly eat comfortably, at ease, and at ease, and at the same time participate in the happy canteen for the elderly to play their residual heat.” Zeng Huonan said that this kind of exploration has enabled many elderly people to eat happiness at their doorstep.

In order to build the Happy Canteen for the Elderly into a canteen that serves residents, is popular with residents, and satisfies residents, Jiangcheng Community has also set up a supervision committee to accept public supervision, create “quality supervision and assured meals”, and ensure the “safety on the tip of the tongue” of the elderly .

At the same time, the Elderly Happy Canteen will keep abreast of the opinions and needs of the elderly, and further optimize the menu, taste, service and other contents of the canteen, “to meet the diverse and multi-level dining needs of the elderly.” Zeng Huonan said that in the next stage, They will work hard to expand the coverage and benefits of the Happy Canteen for the Elderly, improve the quality of elderly care services, and improve the happiness and satisfaction of the elderly in their jurisdiction.





