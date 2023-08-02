Cargo Ship Fire in the Wadden Sea Extinguished, Tow to Port Underway for Aftermath

The Dutch authorities have announced that the fire on the cargo ship in the Wadden Sea in the Netherlands has finally been extinguished after nearly a week of burning. The next step is to tow the cargo ship to the port to deal with the aftermath.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management of the Netherlands, the fire on the cargo ship named “Fremantle Highway” was discovered late at night on July 25th. Since then, efforts have been made to control and extinguish the fire. The authorities have reported that the overall condition of the cargo ship is stable and there has been no tilting of the hull.

Currently, the “Fremantle Highway” is temporarily anchored 16 kilometers north of Ameland Island in the Wadden Sea. Once the weather conditions and the situation of the ship permit, it will be towed to the port to address the aftermath. The specific location of the port has not yet been determined.

The “Fremantle Highway” is a car ro-ro ship that was en route from Germany to Port Said, Egypt. It was carrying a total of 3,783 vehicles, including 498 electric vehicles. The crew consisted of 23 members, all of whom were from India.

The fire broke out in the middle of the night on July 25th, 27 kilometers north of Ameland Island. Tragically, one crew member lost their life and several others sustained injuries. The rest of the crew were safely evacuated. Kawasaki Steamboat, responsible for the shipment, has announced that all injured crew members, except for the captain and navigator, have been discharged from the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, although speculations suggest it may be related to the lithium battery of one of the electric vehicles on board. Dutch media quoted recordings of the rescuers’ calls suggesting that the fire was caused by the battery of an electric vehicle. However, the Dutch coast guard, leading the rescue operation, has stressed that the actual cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Wadden Sea, spanning the coastlines of the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark, is a significant wetland and has attracted global attention. Environmentalists have expressed concerns about the impact of the fire on the delicate ecosystem of the area. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management has assured that the “Fremantle Highway” is currently secured to a tugboat, with additional ships monitoring the situation. Contingency plans are in place to mitigate any potential environmental damage to the Wadden Sea and local waterways.

The salvage operation will now focus on safely towing the cargo ship to port and conducting a thorough assessment of the situation. The impact of the fire on the local environment and shipping routes remains a key concern. Updates on the aftermath of the incident and the investigation into the cause of the fire are expected in due course.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

