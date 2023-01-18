A few days ago, the medical material security team set up by the State Council in response to the joint prevention and control mechanism of the new crown virus infection (abbreviation: special medical material security team) overcame many difficulties to all employees of Beijing Kangtuo Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., and worked overtime to produce hundreds of high-quality products. Thanks to the delivery of an emergency stretcher transfer vehicle and a large number of medical beds to the required hospitals, which strongly supported the capital’s fight against the new crown epidemic and the treatment of patients. To this end, Pan Xia, the general manager of Beijing Kangtuo Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., and her company were visited.

Pan Xia, General Manager of Beijing Kangtuo Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Overcoming difficulties to help fight the epidemic

After the winter of 2022, facing a surge in the number of fever clinics and critically ill patients, the number of people in need of emergency medical assistance is rapidly increasing. Almost all general hospitals are short of staff and beds, especially emergency transport stretchers. and medical beds. As the head and general manager of Beijing Kangtuo Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Pan Xia also saw it and was anxious. She said, “At that time, the company faced great difficulties in completing the original production plan. But Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, 306 Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of National Rehabilitation Assistive Devices Research Center, Chuiyangliu Hospital and other medical institutions hope to deliver new beds as soon as possible.” Pan Xia said that her company originally had two factories, but in order to cooperate with the planning and construction of the Beijing Sub-center Implementation, the plant located in Lucheng Town, Tongzhou District has just been demolished, resulting in a decline in production capacity. In addition, due to the impact of the epidemic, the raw materials needed for production are facing unfavorable factors such as transportation obstruction and price increases, making it difficult to start production at full capacity. Pan Xia was very anxious.

At the end of December last year, the staff of the special class for medical material support came to Beijing Kangtuo Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., hoping that the company would speed up production and quickly deliver the emergency stretchers and medical beds urgently needed by the country. On December 27 last year, after receiving the task, Pan Xia and the company immediately set up a response working group and a WeChat communication working group, trying to find ways to resume and expand production and ensure the completion of the tasks assigned by the state.

In order to raise funds for the purchase of raw materials as soon as possible, Pan Xia borrowed nearly one million yuan from her relatives to purchase materials; at the same time, in order to solve the serious shortage of manpower in the company, Pan Xia led the front-line employees and management personnel who could take up the post to work overtime Add points to organize production. Pan Xia specifically mentioned that when she learned that the company’s production of spare parts and raw materials was in short supply, the special medical supply support team used its ability to quickly coordinate and dispatch across provinces and cities to solve the problem as quickly as possible and ensure the normal production of the company.

During the fight against the epidemic, Pan Xia fought with the staff to ensure production

Pan Xia said affectionately that during the more than ten days of hard work, she and her management team never finished work before 11:00 p.m., and sometimes even worked until one or two o’clock late at night; Holiday break. Through the concerted efforts of the whole company, before January 3 this year, the task of producing hundreds of emergency stretcher transfer vehicles assigned by the special medical material support team was successfully completed, and these vehicles were delivered to Beijing Anzhen Hospital and Beijing Xuanwu Hospital. , Beijing Chaoyang Jingxi Hospital and other general hospitals, and delivered more than 1,000 urgently needed medical beds to Chaoyang Hospital and other hospitals in early January. Under the leadership of General Manager Pan Xia, Beijing Kangtuo Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. has overcome difficulties and has the courage to take responsibility. It has made a contribution to the capital’s joint prevention and control of the new crown epidemic as a private enterprise.

Taking advantage of the spring breeze of reform to start a business and relying on struggle to start a business from scratch

Anyone who knows Pan Xia knows that for 25 years, she has been devoted to the medical and health industry, and has been working quietly in the medical device production industry from scratch. In 1995, Pan Xia graduated from school and took her first job as a salesman in a village-run medical device factory. However, after less than a year, the factory underwent transformation, and the young Pan Xia found herself unemployed. However, previous customers still came to her for products. So, Pan Xia started her own company – a medical equipment company belonging to the sub-district office. The company is very small, counting Pan Xia has only 3 employees, Pan Xia has become an “all-around player”, she can do sales, procurement, and delivery.

When the company was first established, there were no large quantities of products. Pan Xia often received orders for a few cabinets, a few shelves, and a few medical beds. Make customers happy. After several years of accumulation, Pan Xia finally received a large order of 300,000 yuan in 1998. She was very excited and completed the order with quality and quantity as usual. But when the transaction was completed, the factory refused to pay Pan Xia the production cost for various reasons. This incident hit Pan Xia hard, and at the same time, it also inspired her determination to build a factory and manufacture by herself. As the state allowed private enterprises to enter the production and operation of medical devices, Pan Xia formally established her own company approved by the State Food and Drug Administration in 1998.

Talking about the development process of her company over the years, Pan Xia feels very difficult. She said with deep emotion that after the company started to operate, in addition to being responsible for external business, she was also responsible for the product design and production management of the company. Pan Xia’s company takes the initiative to receive orders, customize products for customers, and continuously improve the company’s popularity and market share.

After more than ten years of hard work, in 2008, under the leadership of Pan Xia, Beijing Kangtuo Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. has become a private company with a factory building of 25,000 square meters, more than 200 employees, and annual sales of nearly 100 million yuan. At the same time, it has also developed into a well-known medical bed company in northern China.

Striving to be a leader in the industry, good products to give back to the society

During the visit and investigation, it was found that Pan Xia is also a female private entrepreneur who is good at learning and making continuous progress. In addition to running and managing the company, she also participated in the management training of Peking University Health Science Center. She did not miss any training in industry, finance, and taxation. She also carefully studied books on management and finance to continuously improve her business management capabilities. In the past ten years, Pan Xia has also actively participated in domestic and foreign medical equipment exhibitions, and has also traveled to Germany, Dubai, Brazil, Japan and other places to participate in exhibitions and learn foreign advanced medical equipment production technology.

Representatives of Linnett International Group from Germany visited Kangtuo Company

It is understood that Pan Xia’s company attaches great importance to scientific research and the development of patent projects. Since the establishment of the company, it has applied for more than 20 patents, of which Pan Xia personally applied for 9 patents. After more than ten years of persistence and hard work, Beijing Kangtuo Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. has gradually developed into an industry pioneer enterprise with advanced technology, leading design, environmental protection and clean quality, and reliable quality. The company passed the ISO9000 quality certification system in March 2002; passed the Huaguang 13485 certification of China Medical Equipment in June 2007, and passed the CE certification of medical beds and medical care vehicles in August 2014. In September 2015, the company also passed the environmental management system certification and occupational health and safety management system certification, forming a quality assurance system integrating design, research and development, production and sales. The medical beds on the Noah’s Ark hospital ship of the South China Sea Fleet were made by Kangtuo; the Xiaotangshan Hospital built in 2003 when Beijing was fighting the SARS epidemic was also made by Kangtuo. Although Kangtuo’s products are still not as good as the best products in developed countries, compared with similar foreign products, they do have a very high cost-effective advantage, which is also the pride of our national brand. Today, Kangtuo’s products are exported to Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Congo, Libya, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Angola, Czech Republic and other countries. Pan Xia is also a caring private entrepreneur. During the Wenchuan Earthquake in 2008, Pan Xia’s company donated 500,000 yuan of medical beds.

When it comes to the future prospects of the company, Pan Xia is confident. She said that as early as 2010, the company started to build a new factory in Dachang, Hebei, which took 5 years to complete. The production of medical beds and stretchers urgently needed to help the capital fight against the new crown epidemic this time relies on the expedited production of the new factory. Pan Xia also revealed that in the future, the main products of the new company in Hebei Dachang will be elderly care products, and the products will be sold in the form of new e-commerce, so that more Chinese people can feel the caring elderly care services of Kangtuo.

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.