Pinelli, the Special Commissioner of Caritas International appointed by the Pope, announced the start of the reform work, which will continue until the General Assembly in May next year. A new management mechanism is expected to coordinate between the secretariat and the 162 national Caritas institutions.

(Vatican News Network) “humanitarian crises, including the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the effects of climate change, and very serious and widespread food insecurity”, which compels Caritas International to strengthen its support for Caritas institutions in various countries, for which “in our During our mandated six-month term, we will establish new mechanisms for management and governance.” Dr Pier Francesco Pinelli explained the decision in a statement. He was appointed special commissioner of Caritas International by Pope Francis on 21 November, with the task of improving the mission of this charitable institution to serve the poorest and most needy in the world.

“At the initiative and support of the Pope, we began to work together with our staff, regional secretariats and member organizations to advance and strengthen the mission of Caritas to serve the poorest and most vulnerable”. Pinelli stressed that we started in this way to lay the groundwork for a renewal process that will continue until the General Assembly in May 2023. He mentioned that Caritas International is a federation of 162 national Caritas institutions whose itinerary includes the full participation of the regional secretariats and each Caritas institution. Serving in more than 200 countries and regions around the world, these national Caritas organizations “do their best every day in their respective fields to respond to humanitarian emergencies and promote the overall development of human beings, especially the development of the weakest”.

Pinelli reiterated that the renewal of Caritas International is “part of the ecclesiastical reform that Pope Francis expects, including a review of all institutions so that they can concretely serve the mission of the Church according to their respective purposes”. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who has a prominent role in the preparations for the Congress, called the pope’s decree a call to “walk humbly with God” and “a process of discernment”. Pinelli concludes by writing that “Cardinal Tagle will in particular be in charge of relations with the local Church and the Caritas organizations of the countries. He is a point of reference in my work. His support will ensure the participation of all Caritas member institutions in this trip.” It’s very precious.”

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn