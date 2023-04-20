Carlangas, review of his self-titled debut album (2023)

“The Joke is Over”, Carlos Pereiro sang to us a few months ago, providing us with not only his first solo song and the promise of a full-length debut with his own name, but also a declaration of intent that spoke for itself. With impudence and desire for trouble, the former leader and vocalist of the now extinct Novedades Carminha thus broke that uncomfortable silence that was generated after their unexpected and lamented dissolution, confirming our suspicions that their main face still had many things to say

Its creator considers it his particular experiment, a groping trial-error where he himself seeks to consolidate his name after the hard transition from us to me, and incidentally prove, among various hits, what is his best voice and tone. Despite this disclaimer, carlangas He leaves nothing to chance, as the result of his self-titled debut is a brief but effective collection of everything that has defined quality, good vibes and the unprejudiced diversity of the Compostela artist's style in recent years. From that spicy flavor with which he decides to open the LP ("The Joke is Over"), up to his guitar-like and immediate response with "Gift", where the garage or piggy back comes to light after so long. But if at any moment we realize that things are really serious, it is at that precise moment in which the imaginary of carlangas and from his acolyte proxies he mutates between orange glows and leads us directly to a torrid scene that could well appear on a Khruangbin album, also assuming what is probably the best song that has come out of his already unquestionable talent ("The money"). Between various tropicalisms ("Crazy head"), crazy auto-tunes ("What if I want or what if I have") and even old-school hip-hop hangovers ("The Day I Was Born Again"), the trip is rounded out, and confirms the useful life of the album, beyond their respective advances.

Sideways we talked about unexpected guests, and it is that despite being a solo album, the good old carlangas You are not exactly alone in this. The Galician, turned into a Nick Furia from the Rias Baixas, manages to recruit the best of the current national underground under the same roof. That if a little bit from the south (BRONQUIO, Vera Fauna, DELLAFUENTE, La Trinidad), that if another little bit to sweep home (Ortiga, Bifannah, Mundo Prestigio, Grande Amore), and as if that were not enough, the icing on the cake is placed with the which he himself considers the greatest milestone of his career: a collaboration planted between postal and epistolary links with none other than Manu Chao (“The night falls”). With such ingredients, the recipe cannot be tasteless or want to.