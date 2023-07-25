Carles Puigdemont, ancora lui – Il Post

In Spain, the political stalemate following Sunday’s elections, which ended without any indication of a possible majority, has returned a central role to Carles Puigdemont, the former president of Catalonia who in 2017 declared the region’s secession from Spain after organizing an independence referendum deemed illegal by the Spanish state. A few days after the 2017 referendum and shortly before the Spanish Attorney General denounced him for the declaration of independence, Puigdemont had fled to Belgium, where he is still today, attracting the attention of all of Europe: what had happened in Catalonia was in fact not only a “political case” that concerned Spain, but had worried other European Union countries grappling with autonomist or independence movements.

Today the votes of the party founded in 2017 by Puigdemont, Junts, pro-independence and centre-right, can be decisive for the formation of a government. The 7 deputies elected by Junts could be needed by the Socialist Party of outgoing prime minister Pedro Sánchez to form a new government: a coalition supported by all the regional and pro-independence political forces (even with external support or abstention) is currently the only way to obtain a parliamentary majority, which does not seem possible for the right (Popular Party and Vox).

However, on Monday, the day after the elections, the Spanish prosecutors handling Puigdemont’s case asked the judge to issue a European arrest warrant against him again. Puigdemont commented on the situation writing: «One day you are decisive in forming a government in Spain, the next day Spain orders your arrest».

An agreement between Socialists and Junts looks very complicated. For the past four years, Junts’ representatives have been staunchly in opposition and have continued to refer to Puigdemont as the “president,” a position the Spanish state took away from him soon after its unilateral declaration of independence in 2017. Even today, Puigdemont is a fugitive for the Spanish state and an exile for his supporters.

On Monday, the left-wing coalition Sumar, the main ally of the Socialist Party, authorized one of its representatives to begin negotiations with Junts.

The secretary of the pro-independence party, Jordi Trull, has publicly formalized his requests to accept some kind of agreement: a self-determination referendum for Catalonia and amnesty for all pro-independence leaders who have had legal proceedings open since 2017. Among these, the best known is Puigdemont himself, who unlike other leaders has never been arrested in Spain: Puigdemont had been president of Catalonia for a year, starting in 2016, before fleeing to Belgium to avoid being prosecuted in Spain on charges of sedition and rebellion (many other leaders instead spent more than three years in prison in Spain, until pardons were granted in 2021 by the Sánchez government).

In January 2020, Puigdemont was elected MEP: MEPs enjoy immunity and cannot be arrested without the consent of the European Parliament, but Puigdemont’s case is particular.

Pablo Llarena, judge of the Spanish Supreme Court who had instructed the trial for sedition and rebellion against him in Spain, had issued a European arrest warrant in October 2019. The former Catalan president had been arrested twice, once in Germany in 2018 and once in Italy, in Sardinia in 2021, in both cases he was then released and not extradited. In early July, the General Court of the European Union, one of the two judicial bodies of the European Union, revoked the former president of Catalonia’s parliamentary immunity, which protected him from possible extradition to Spain.

At the moment it seems unlikely that Sánchez will be able to make too many concessions to Junts and Puigdemont: in particular, the possibility of a new referendum for independence seems out of question. Sánchez had already been much criticized for the pardon granted to nine pro-independence leaders (but dozens are still accused of the attempted secession, with possible inhibitions from public offices) and for having already formed a government thanks to agreements with Basque and Catalan pro-independence parties, albeit more moderate than Junts. A new deal, mostly with the party led by Puigdemont, could cost him a lot politically even among his supporters who view the Catalan independence cause with dislike.

