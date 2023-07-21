Carlo Ancelotti invited Dušan Vlahović to Real Madrid | Sports

An invitation that cannot be refused – Carlo Ancelotti invited Dušan Vlahović to Real Madrid.

Dusan Vlahovic he was a desire of Real Madrid for a long time, however the interest “cooled down” in the previous months and it seemed that the “royal club” no longer followed him. Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were first of all mentioned along with Vlahović’s name, but it seems that now things are turning around and that Zemunac could end up in the most trophy-winning club on the planet.

The Turin newspaper “Tutosport” and the famous Italian TV channel “Sky Sport” published the information that Carlo Ancelotti called Dušan Vlahović directly and asked him if he would be interested in coming to “Santiago Bernabeu”. It is well known that Ancelotti is one of the most influential coaches and that many people have said that they were the most satisfied in their career with him, so it would not be a surprise if some warm words had an impact on the Serb.

It was previously mentioned that Paris Saint-Germain gave up on Vlahovic due to chronic injury problems, but Ancelotti’s call suggests that this is not quite the case. He needs a striker to replace Karim Benzema since it became clear that Mbappe and Haaland, at least this summer, will certainly not play for Real Madrid.

Let’s recall that Vlahović grew up in Partizan, and as a teenager he joined Fiorentina. He scored 49 goals in 108 games for Fiorentina, while he joined the ranks of the “old ladies” for 80 million euros. Since then, he has scored 23 goals in 63 matches.

