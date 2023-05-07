Carlo Cottarelli resigns as senator: “I respect Schlein, but unease about certain positions. I’m back to my job”

“I think it is important that everyone does what they can do as best they can, I think I can be more useful to the country in my role as talking cricketof divulger”. Carlo Cottarelli he thus announced his resignation as a senator on quota Pd after only a handful of months from the beginning of the legislature, to go and direct a project of theCatholic university in high schools.

“Maybe it wasn’t like this in the past, but in this historical moment there is an extreme conflict between minority and opposition – explained the economist, interviewed at What’s the weather liketalking about what let him down in his brief experience in Parliament -: I’ll give you some examples, it’s the practice for minorities to present amendments, I’ve seen that are systematically rejected. As much as, often minorities propose amendments almost only for stonewall. I expected a less confrontational attitude”.

Furthermore, Cottarelli said that “being a biased man gives less credibility to the things one says”. And in any case the Catholic University asked him “to go and direct a program for social science and economics education aimed at high school students” throughout Italy. A commitment that “is not compatible with the Senate and therefore I have decided to give up the position of senators and therefore I will resign next week”.

Another part of the story can be read in a letter from the outgoing senator to Repubblica. The one concerning the relationship between Cottarelli and the new secretariat of the Democratic Party. “It is undeniable (just look at the composition of the new Secretariat) that the election of Elly Schlein has moved the Pd further away with liberal democratic ideas in which I believe – writes the almost ex-senator to the newspaper della Agnelli family -. I have great respect for Elly Schlein and I don’t think you’re wrong move the Pd to the left. The choice in the primaries was clear and the polls reward it. A more left-leaning Democratic Party can send a clearer message to voters, which is essential for a political party. That said, I am now uneasy about several issues“.

The first of all is the one concerning “the merit principle” which “was very present in the document of the values ​​of the Pd of 2008, the last one available when I decided to apply. However, it is missing from the one approved in January 2023 and from the Schlein motion for the primaries. On a more specific level, there have recently been several cases in which I have not shared the positions taken by the Democratic Party, for example su aspects of the Jobs Acton theincrease in excise duties on fuelon the brake on Superbonus It is on additional compensation for teachers who live in areas where the cost of living is high, as suggested by Valditara,” he writes.

And again, Cottarelli remarks that he has various “different positions from Elly Schlein also on the waste-to-energy plantson thesurrogate uterus and partly too on nuclear power. Some say that, given these differences, I should change parliamentary group. It wouldn’t be fair, also because I’ve been elected with proportional representation and therefore without a direct choice on my name by the voters. The first of the unelected will replace me without losing seats for the Democratic Party. It seems to me the most correct choice”. The first of the non-elect is Cristina Tajani, “who teaches at the Politecnico di Milano, and is also quite close to the Elly Schlien area. She then she is a woman, gender equality is also improved ”, she concluded.