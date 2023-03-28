Carlo D’Attanasio, the 54-year-old sailor who has been detained for 30 months in the prison of Papua New Guinea, in Oceania, is said to be in critical health conditions, on charges of having been part of a gang of traffickers who allegedly imported 611 kg of cocaine. A controversial case is that of the former entrepreneur from breaking latest news, who has always declared himself innocent and unrelated to the accusations. Now a new piece is added to this story, because in early March, D’Attanasio was diagnosed with a 10-centimeter colon tumor mass, with lesions, which should be removed urgently, as stated in the clinical examination report to which he was subjected “with a long delay that could prove fatal”, the accusation made by the mother of D’Attanasio’s son, Juanita Costantini.

D’Attanasio had left to sail around the world solo in the summer of 2019. In March 2020 he landed in Papua New Guinea and decided to stop for a break that lasted for 5 months, when , about to leave to carry out his enterprise, a small airplane crashed on the island immediately after take-off. Inside the aircraft, the police found 611 kg of cocaine, probably destined for Australia. After a handful of days, three Papua Guineans and D’Attanasio were arrested, indicated as the man who had brought the shipment of drugs to the island 5 months earlier. The charge against him is international drug trafficking. After a few months, however, the accusations begin to waver, the local press itself begins to doubt the guilt of the Italian. Yet the situation remains on stand-by, the process subjected to continuous postponements while D’Attanasio, forced into a small dilapidated cell with other prisoners, without toilet facilities, has begun to suffer from constant illnesses, excruciating pain.

Hence the request to be subjected to diagnostic tests, with all the necessary delays. At the beginning of March, after a year and a half of waiting, the colonoscopy confirmed the suspicions: the man is not well, he has a 10 cm tumor which must be removed immediately. «He has to go back to Italy and be treated, with no more time to waste – says Juanita, also from breaking latest news, with her voice cracked by desperation – with each passing day the hope that my son will be able to hug his father again grows weaker. It’s a slow agony, a nightmare that has been going on for 30 months. Yet Carlo is an Italian citizen, he deserves to be helped, he cannot be left to die there, it would be an injustice unworthy of a country like ours.’

“The colonoscopy – the man’s ex-partner, mother of little Enea, 6 years old, had a relationship with the entrepreneur tells beraking latest news – was supposed to be performed a year and a half ago, but Carlo was subjected to the examination only in the past few days. Unfortunately, the outcome is terrible: he has a 10 cm tumor that needs to be removed immediately, but where he is detained there are no means to subject him to this type of surgery. I fear for the life of my son’s father, I hope he will be brought back to Italy as soon as possible because otherwise this story risks ending very badly. The doctor expressly told him that if he doesn’t have an operation soon, his days are numbered. There is no more time to lose», the alarm cry of the woman.

The broadcast of Le Iene had also dealt with the Attanasio story last February.