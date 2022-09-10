Listen to the audio version of the article

Charles is proclaimed King in a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace this morning, 10 September. The ceremony managed by the Accession Council, an institution called to certify the succession between one monarch and another in the United Kingdom, and which meets only on this occasion, which proclaims King Charles, was broadcast on TV for the first time. After the declaration, all those present signed the proclamation. It is the first part of the ceremony.

The second part comes when King Charles speaks: “My mother has set an example of love and service throughout her life. My mother’s reign is unmatched in duration, dedication and devotion … I am deeply aware of the deep heritage and great duties and responsibilities that now pass to me ». “I am very encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife.” “I will act guided by Parliament.”

Then King Charles signs both copies confirming that the oath has been taken. Then it’s up to the witnesses to sign copies of the oath. Countersigned Camilla and William.

King Charles III will meet today with the ministers of the new government led by Liz Truss. This was reported by the British media, specifying that the main representatives of the government will participate this morning in the ceremony at St James’s Palace. The ministers will then travel to Buckingham Palace for their first meeting with the monarch, who had an interview with Truss yesterday.

All the front pages of British newspapers focus on Charles’ first speech to the nation. Many of the newspapers emphasize the personal tone of the speech, which focuses on the memory of the mother and the commitment to serve the country with loyalty, respect and love. Unanimous opinion that the new King has lived up to expectations. The Express called him “majestic”, while the Telegraph wrote that his “heartfelt” speech was one of the most personal ever delivered by a monarch. According to the Guardian, the “most emotional” moment was when the king paid homage to Elizabeth II. For the Times, Carlo spoke with “warmth” and the Daily Mail described him as “sincere” and “surprisingly intimate”. With his first “touching” and “full of love” speech not only for his “dear mother” but also for his wife Camilla, Carlo demonstrated that he can fill the void left by the queen, the Sun said.