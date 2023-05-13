Carlo Rovelli punished for his words about Crosetto at the Concertone. His speech at the Frankfurt Fair canceled: “It would create embarrassment”

He was supposed to represent Italy at the inauguration of the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, an edition in which our country will be the guest of honour. But Charles Rovelli the intervention was seen canceled after the controversies following his intervention at the concert on May 1st. On May 12, the physicist received a letter from Ricardo Franco Levi (commissioner for the event appointed by the Draghi government) who justified the choice by arguing that Rovelli’s presence would be an embarrassment for the institutions that will represent Italy in Frankfurt that day . On the May 1st stage, Rovelli had addressed the young people speaking of peace and in a passage of his speech he had said these words referring to the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto: “It is reasonable that in Italy the Ministry of Defense has been tied to one of the biggest for years arms factories in the worldthe Leonardo? And he was President of the Federation of Arms Builders. The ministry of defense serves to defend us from war, or to help the placers of instruments of death?”. A reflection that had sparked controversy. 11 days later, the news, released by Rovelli himself on Facebook: “Italy has asked me to represent it at the opening ceremony of the Frankfurt Book Fair, but since I dared to criticize the defense minister, my intervention is been cancelled”. The physicist then posted in full the letter received from Ricardo Franco Levi, which undoubtedly motivates Rovelli’s exclusion precisely with the intervention of May Day.

Dearest professor, it is with great pain that I prepare to write you this letter. with great sorrow but without pretense. The clamor, the echo, the reactions that followed his speech at the concert on May 1 lead me to think, indeed they give me the almost certainty, that his lesson that I had so strongly imagined and wanted for the opening ceremony of the Buchmesse with Italy as a guest of ‘Honor would become an opportunity not to savor, guided by his words, the fascination of research and to glance at the boundaries of knowledge, but, instead, to relive controversies and attacks. What more than anything else I feel the duty to avoid – and for this I take full, personal responsibility – is that an occasion of celebration and also of just national pride, is transformed into a cause of embarrassment for those who will represent Italy that day. And I won’t hide from you the hope that our country will be represented at the highest institutional level. I’m led to think that she was the first to have imagined the scenarios that his words would have opened. This certainly does not serve to lessen the weight of this letter. Letter I never wanted to write. I hope, at least, that he can help keep me from losing his friendship. With the hope of soon being able to read a new book by you and, perhaps, to meet you in person, I send you, dear Professor, my best regards.

Ricardo Franco Levi (Commissioner Frankfurt Book Fair 2024)