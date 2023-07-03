Carlos Alcaraz: Novak Djokovic is the favorite at Wimbledon | Sports

Novak Djokovic is the favorite at Wimbledon, says Karlos Alkaraz before the tournament.

If there are no surprises, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will play the Wimbledon final on July 16. However, there is a long way to go… The two of them met today at Nolet’s training, they greeted each other nicely, but now they have to forget about each other for two bad things and focus on the opponents that are in front of them! It won’t be easy, especially since the press will remind them throughout the tournament that their showdown is close.

We well remember that before Roland Garros they declared Carlos Alcaraz as the favorite, while this time no one dares to give the Spaniard an advantage over Novak Djokovic, especially when it is known that he has not lost on the Central Court for ten years, that is, that he has as many as seven Wimbledon titles. That’s why Alkaraz “passed the ball” to Novak.

“I started Queen’s without expecting to win, but in the end I won the title. My expectations have increased now. I came to Wimbledon with a lot of confidence and I think I can make a good result here. However, in my opinion the biggest favorite is Novak. I hope that I will play the final here with Novak”said the tennis player from Murcia who last Sunday won the first tournament on grass in his career and thus made a good prelude to Wimbledon.



Novak Djokovic did not play on this surface, unlike other rivals, but his adaptation is a miracle: “Novak does things really, really easily. He moves really well. He hits the ball very well, very clear. He has a clean shot. I’d say he doesn’t do anything wrong. He always makes everything look very easy. It’s really hard to find any weakness in his game”Alcaraz admitted.

As a reminder, Novak Đoković will take the field already on Monday at 2:30 PM against Pedro Kačin, while Karlos Alkaraz will play against Žeremi Šardi on Tuesday.

