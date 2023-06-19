Home » Carlos Alcaraz on Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon | Sport
Carlos Alcaraz on Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon | Sport

Carlos Alcaraz on Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon | Sport

Carlos Alcaraz seems to be already afraid of Novak Djokovic, he doesn’t believe in success even at Wimbledon…

Source: Profimedia/JuergenHasenkopf

Only Nick Kyrgios can beat Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. That’s what the statement says Carlos Alcaraz who, as things stand, the Serbian player has already struck fear into his bones. In the semifinals of Roland Garros, Nole defeated the Spaniard, who got into trouble after the second set and his whole body began to cramp. He himself admitted that one of the main reasons for this was precisely the Serb and the high intensity of the match, something he had never encountered before in his career.

That was exactly one of the questions for the young Spanish tennis player regarding the upcoming Wimbledon. What does he expect from the tournament and does he think he can win it. “I’ve said before that I believe I can win any tournament I play in. However, on grass it’s more complicated for me, because I don’t have much experience and I struggled in some matches on that surface. Obviously, there is Novak who, along with Roger Federer, is one of the best players who ever played on grass“, Alcaraz said.

He also commented on the statement of Kyrgios, who himself recently said “that only he can stop Novak in London“. That opinion is shared by Karlos.”Kyrgios has already played the Wimbledon final, his grass is lying. I’m not saying that I’m not capable of beating Djokovic, just that I have less chance than on some other surfaces. Nick has more chances than any other player“, concluded Alkaraz.

ĐOKOVIĆ STRUCK FEAR IN KOSTA ALCARAZ! The Spaniard has already given up, and Wimbledon hasn’t even started: “Only he can beat Novak”

