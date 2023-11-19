Carlos Alcaraz on Novak Djokovic | Sport

Carlos Alcaraz spoke to reporters after his loss to Novak Djokovic. From MONDA reporter from Turin, Nemanja Stanojčić.

Source: Alessandro Di Marco / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Carlos Alcaraz lost in the semi-finals of the Final Masters against Novak Djokovic, and quite convincingly (6:3, 6:2). The Serbian ace dictated the pace, did what he wanted and celebrated more easily than expected. The Spaniard himself admitted it.

He appeared at the press conference and admitted without hesitation that Djokovic was above him. “I’m not at the same level as Novak, especially on these types of surfaces, indoor conditions, I’m not used to training indoors. I have to learn that, something that hurts me at the moment, but at the same time it gives me hope, because I know that I have to and can do a lot better and we will work on that in the preseason. To be at the top,” said Alcaraz.

When asked what could have been plan B for this match, he first laughed. “I don’t know what to say, probably to run more and to put balls in the court, to play longer points. Against such a player as Novak, that is not enough. I had to put myself in a position to attack more or to play even more aggressively, if I’m wrong, that’s the same. Against such a player you have to 100 percent, to be on the edge, on the line, if you don’t do that, you’re dead.”

He revealed that he will watch this match and that he will only focus on this, and not on the other matches with Novak during the season. “This match helped me a lot, there’s a rest and I know what I have to work on, what I have to do to get the best in the world. I’ll talk to coach Ferrer, let’s see what we have to do better. I will watch the match again, to see where my weaknesses were. I will forget all the matches of this season, Cincinnati, Wimbledon, Roland Garros, I will only focus on this match in Turin. I felt I had to do much, much better some things to be at that level.”



See description

I’M NOT AT THE NOVEL LEVEL! Karlos Alkaraz opened his soul to journalists: I still have to LEARN!

Hide description

Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 7 1 / 7 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 7 2 / 7 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. image: 7 3 / 7 AD Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 7 4 / 7 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 7 5 / 7 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. image: 7 6 / 7 AD Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. image: 7 7 / 7

Then he once again returned to the match itself. “It’s hard for me to talk about it, it’s hard for me to understand even after the match, I’m not at his level on the field. I played great matches at Wimbledon, in Cincinnati, at Roland Garros and then I felt that I was at that level, as soon as we got on the court I felt that I had to practice more and be a better player. He is more experienced, he has played in this tournament more than once, he is amazing. It’s not about the service, it returns great, it’s amazing. I said, he pushes you to the limit until the last ball, I had some great points but then I would make a few mistakes. A player like Novak, you can’t do that against him.”

At one point he threw the racket, after talking with the coach, it seemed that he did not agree with Ferrer. “Yes, it was a break point, I played great and lost it, I’m frustrated but I lost a point. Frustration… Ferrero told me that I have to stay strong mentally and I have to fix that,” concluded Alcaraz.

While the Spaniard is packing and getting ready to leave Turin, Novak will be getting ready for Saturday evening Sunday’s big final against Janik Siner.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:34 Ibrahimovic watches Novak while training in the gym Source: Instagram/iamzlatanibrahimovic

Source: Instagram/iamzlatanibrahimovic

Share this: Facebook

X

